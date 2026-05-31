A powerful boom heard across parts of Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon has sparked fresh online speculation after a meteor exploded high above New England, rattling homes and startling residents across the region.

While NASA has since confirmed the object was a fast-moving fireball that broke apart in the atmosphere, the dramatic nature of the event and the brief delay before official statements appeared online fuelled a fresh wave of alien cover-up claims from some social media users. The incident quickly became one of the most talked-about events in the north-east, with eyewitness videos and questions spreading across the internet within minutes.

A Fireball Over New England

The event was reported at around 2:11pm Eastern Time when residents across eastern Massachusetts began hearing what many initially described as a sudden explosion. Reports came in from Boston, Ipswich and as far as Rhode Island, with people describing rattling windows, trembling walls and frightened pets reacting to the noise.

NASA later confirmed a meteor had entered the atmosphere over the South Shore area near Boston before breaking apart roughly 40 miles above extreme north-east Massachusetts and south-east New Hampshire. The agency estimated the object was travelling close to 75,000 miles per hour before fragmentation.

According to NASA, the energy released during the breakup was equivalent to approximately 300 tons of TNT, which was powerful enough to create the sonic boom heard across the region.

Satellite data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration also detected a signal consistent with a meteor at the same time, helping scientists confirm the path and timing of the object.

Emergency officials in Massachusetts also acknowledged reports of an audible boom and tremors, though authorities said no emergency police or fire incidents were linked to the event.

NASA Confirmed A Meteor But Questions Continued Online

NASA said the object was a natural meteor and not a satellite re-entry or space debris. Officials also confirmed it was not linked to an active meteor shower.

Scientists explained that meteors regularly enter Earth's atmosphere at extremely high speeds and most burn up harmlessly before reaching the ground. Larger objects can survive deeper into the atmosphere, creating bright fireballs and intense pressure waves.

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Astronomy educator Shauna Edson said the sound heard by residents was likely caused by compressed air generated by the meteor's speed, combined with possible fragmentation as the rock broke apart.

Even with that explanation, online discussion continued to build.

Videos of the bright fireball and the sound of the boom spread rapidly on TikTok and X, where some users questioned why no warning had been issued beforehand.

'Things are getting weird,' one commenter wrote.

Another asked: 'Why didn't NASA see this happening to warn us?'

A third simply posted: 'Why is everything exploding?'

The speed of those reactions helped push the story beyond Massachusetts and into wider discussions online.

Alien Cover-Up Claims

As videos circulated, some social media users linked the Boston event to wider conversations around unexplained activity in the skies and recent reports of fireballs in other states.

The fact that another meteor had recently been reported in South Carolina led some users to claim there had been an unusual rise in visible atmospheric events.

That quickly led to more speculative posts suggesting the government was moving too quickly to dismiss dramatic sky sightings as meteors before the public had time to ask questions.

There is no evidence linking the Boston meteor to extraterrestrial activity, and NASA has publicly identified the object as a natural atmospheric event.

However, the combination of a loud unexplained boom, visible fireball footage and the immediate flood of social media commentary turned the event into a flashpoint for wider public suspicion.

Scientists Say The Meteor Was Rare But Natural

Meteors frequently enter Earth's atmosphere, with most burning away unnoticed. Larger objects occasionally create fireballs bright enough to be seen across several states and sonic booms strong enough to be heard far from the actual path.

Scientists also said that if any fragments survived, they most likely landed offshore in the Atlantic, making recovery unlikely. Eyewitness accounts and video footage remain valuable for tracking the object's brightness, speed and direction.

A sudden blast in the middle of the afternoon brought people outside, sent phones into recording mode and turned an ordinary weekend into a regional talking point.

NASA may have delivered a clear scientific explanation, but for many watching from the ground, the dramatic fireball over Boston was enough to keep speculation burning long after the sky had gone quiet.