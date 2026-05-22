US immigration authorities are moving to close a long-standing pathway that allowed temporary visa holders to easily transition to permanent residency, marking a significant shift in US immigration policy. The change comes after broader immigration scrutiny triggered by the National Guard DC shooting investigation, according to the American Immigration Lawyers Association.

The new memorandum from USCIS aims to end the practice of treating temporary visas as an automatic route to green cards, particularly affecting Indian nationals who have relied on this process. Indian nationals form the largest group affected, with over one million currently in employment green card backlogs.

Key Changes to Adjustment of Status Rules

The memorandum specifically targets adjustment of status provisions that have permitted temporary workers to apply for permanent residency without leaving the United States. Immigration officials state the change will require most applicants to pursue consular processing in their home countries instead.

This represents a fundamental restructuring of how employment-based immigration functions under current administration priorities, according to USA Today.

Green Card Review and DC Shooting Connection

The timing of the USCIS memo relates directly to broader immigration scrutiny triggered by the National Guard DC shooting investigation. Following the November 2025 shooting of two National Guard members in Washington DC and the arrest of an Afghan national, the Department of Homeland Security published a series of measures restricting entry and eligibility for immigration benefits. Officials linked security vulnerabilities in the immigration system to the case, which prompted President Donald Trump to order comprehensive immigration benefit re-examinations.

The memorandum narrows adjustment of status eligibility to extraordinary circumstances only, effectively closing what critics had called a loophole, making green cards too accessible. USCIS reaffirmed that adjustment of status is a discretionary benefit and was not intended to replace consular processing.

Temporary Visa Holders Face Longer Processing Times

Temporary visa holders, including H-1B workers, will now face significantly longer processing times and must return home for visa interviews, adding months or years to their timeline. The visa bulletin shows current priority dates for the Indian EB-2 and EB-3 categories remain years behind, compounding the difficulty.

The changes mean applicants can no longer assume temporary visa status guarantees eventual permanent residency options within the United States.

Immigration Lawyers Warn of Longer Timelines and Consular Hurdles

The memorandum has become a major restriction on adjustment of status approvals, noting that USCIS has directed officers to evaluate applications case-by-case, with applicants bearing the burden of demonstrating they merit a favourable exercise of discretion. The American Immigration Lawyers Association characterised the policy shift as USCIS reframing adjustment of status as 'extraordinary relief' from the standard consular visa process, a significant departure from how the pathway has historically functioned.

USCIS has begun implementing expanded processing holds and re-review of pending immigration benefits applications across multiple categories.

Indian Nationals Face Particular Challenges

Indian nationals face particular challenges given the existing employment green card backlog exceeding 800,000 applications, most from India. The new restrictions compound already lengthy waiting periods that have frustrated professionals for nearly two decades.

Families separated by immigration delays will face additional uncertainty under the tightened framework. The policy shift aligns with broader US immigration policy 2026 priorities emphasising security screening and reduced immigration benefits accessibility.

Government officials continue reviewing pending and approved immigration benefits for potential revocation under expanded authority. The announcement has prompted calls from immigrant advocacy groups for clarity on exception categories.