A federal judge has ruled in favour of an Indiana man who sued the Trump administration after it allegedly pressured Apple to remove an app he created to monitor Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity. Mark Hodges, a resident of Brown County, Indiana, developed the Eyes Up app, which enabled users to upload videos and information about ICE operations nationwide.

The app was taken down from the Apple App Store in October 2025, shortly after then-Attorney General Pam Bondi and then-Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem publicly claimed credit for prompting its removal and that of a related Facebook group.

The Origins of the Eyes Up App

Hodges, through his company Kreisau Group, designed the app to preserve evidence of governmental activities by archiving user-submitted videos of ICE operations, arranged on a map for easy access. It had been approved by Apple earlier in the year before the removal.

As mentioned in a Fire article co-plaintiff Kassandra Rosado created the 'ICE Sightings – Chicagoland' Facebook group in January 2025 to share information about local enforcement actions, and it grew to nearly 100,000 members following large-scale operations in the autumn. The group was disabled by Meta following the officials' statements.

Bondi had told Fox News that the Department of Justice had demanded Apple remove similar apps, and both officials posted on social media about the Facebook group's takedown, describing it as targeting doxing of agents. An Instagram reel posted by the verified Indianapolis Star account quoted Hodges saying 'They work for us, not the other way around'.

The Lawsuit and Judicial Ruling

The federal lawsuit was filed on 11 February in the Northern District of Illinois by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression. It accused the officials of violating free speech rights by coercing private companies to censor protected content. The defendants have since changed to the current attorney general Todd Blanche and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

In his opinion, Judge Alonso wrote that the officials 'reached out to Facebook and Apple and demanded, rather than requested, that Facebook and Apple censor Plaintiff's speech'. He added that their statements amounted to 'thinly veiled threats' of adverse government action.

Read more ICE Officers Confirm Under Oath That Palantir's ELITE App Identified Arrest Targets While Daily Quotas Drove Oregon Raids ICE Officers Confirm Under Oath That Palantir's ELITE App Identified Arrest Targets While Daily Quotas Drove Oregon Raids

The court concluded that the plaintiffs' injuries were traceable to 'government-coerced enforcement' and that the injunction would allow the platforms to reach their own decisions. The order prohibits further coercion by the government to suppress the app and group.

Broader Context and Next Steps

The Department of Homeland Security has argued that apps like Eyes Up can hinder law enforcement operations and pose safety risks to agents. However, the ruling as mentioned in a Indystar article underscores the First Amendment protections for observing and recording public officials in the course of their duties.

The decision comes as part of ongoing debates about government influence over technology platforms on immigration-related content. Similar apps, such as ICEBlock, were also removed from app stores amid the pressure.

With the preliminary injunction in place, the case — backed by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, which often handles such matters on a pro bono basis and may seek attorney's fees if victorious — could advance to a full trial. The Indiana man wins lawsuit over the ICE app represents a key test of free speech boundaries in the digital era.