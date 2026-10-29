The US Supreme Court handed President Donald Trump an immigration victory on Tuesday, 27 October 2026, rejecting a request to restore a Biden-era rule.

The decision leaves a nationwide judgment blocking the regulation. Advocates warn that some immigrants could face deportation proceedings while awaiting decisions on separate applications for lawful status.

The Supreme Court's one-sentence order offered no explanation and recorded no public dissent. It did not decide whether the regulation was lawful. Instead, the justices refused to suspend a lower court's judgment while an appeal over the applicants' right to challenge it continues.

The dispute concerns administrative closure, a procedure allowing immigration judges to remove cases from their active calendars without deciding them. It could provide time for someone to pursue another immigration application or legal proceeding. Administrative closure did not itself grant lawful status or permanently end a deportation case.

How Donald Trump's Immigration Victory Followed a Texas Court Agreement

Texas sued the Justice Department on 22 June 2026, challenging the 2024 Efficient Case and Docket Management in Immigration Proceedings regulation. The state argued that immigration judges lacked statutory authority to indefinitely suspend cases. Trump's Justice Department agreed, and Chief US District Judge Reed O'Connor entered a consent judgment that same day.

The judgment declared the regulation unlawful, vacated it nationwide and prohibited its enforcement. It also barred federal officials from issuing similar administrative closure regulations without express statutory authorisation. Those findings came from the district court, not the Supreme Court's October order.

Baltimore, Columbus, Ohio, New Haven, Connecticut, and the legal advocacy group Centro Legal de la Raza sought to defend the regulation. O'Connor refused their request to intervene on 21 August, finding that they lacked legal standing. They challenged that decision, but the Fifth Circuit declined to suspend the judgment before their Supreme Court application.

The applicants accused Texas and the administration of circumventing public rulemaking through a court-ordered agreement. That remains their allegation, not a finding by the Supreme Court. Their lawyers argued that depriving judges of administrative closure could endanger crime victims, neglected children and others seeking humanitarian protection.

In an October statement, Democracy Forward warned that the judgment could undermine cooperation with police. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said, 'These are our neighbours who need and deserve our protection'. He said communities also needed immigrants' cooperation to solve crimes. The applicants warned that some could face deportation before their separate immigration applications were resolved.

Why Donald Trump's Justice Department Opposed Emergency Relief

Solicitor General D. John Sauer urged the Supreme Court to reject the emergency application. In the government's Supreme Court filing, he argued that the applicants lacked standing to contest the judgment. 'This Court should not allow applicants to put the cart before the horse,' he wrote.

Sauer also disputed the claim of immediate, irreparable harm while the intervention appeal continued. The Justice Department argued that predicted deportations depended on several uncertain steps, including future immigration rulings and enforcement decisions. Its position was that the applicants had not met the legal requirements for a stay.

One distinction matters for immigrants whose proceedings were already paused. According to the Justice Department, the consent judgment does not require previously closed cases to be restored to active court calendars. It restricts new administrative closures under the invalidated regulation, rather than automatically reopening every existing case.

The government also pointed to other possible procedures, including requests for continuances, that may delay some proceedings. The applicants nevertheless warned that immigrants could face removal before their separate applications were resolved. Their concern centres on people whose separate visa or protection applications may outlast their deportation cases.

The Supreme Court's refusal leaves the June judgment operating nationwide, but it settles neither the intervention appeal nor the regulation's ultimate legal merits. The intervention appeal remains before the Fifth Circuit.

For immigrants seeking separate protections, the timing of those proceedings remains central to the applicants' challenge.