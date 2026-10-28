President Donald Trump faced fresh online speculation about his health after pausing during a campaign speech in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Tuesday, 27 October.

The 80-year-old president was discussing Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton when he interrupted and restarted a sentence. The White House dismissed suggestions of a neurological problem.

The rally came a week before the 3 November midterm elections. Trump was campaigning for Paxton, the Texas attorney general, who faces Democrat James Talarico in the US Senate race. His interruption drew attention after similar moments at campaign events in Iowa and South Carolina.

What Happened During Donald Trump's Texas Rally?

About 13 minutes into the Corpus Christi address, Trump turned from criticising Talarico to discussing Paxton's record.

A published transcript shows him referring to 'Ken Paxton' before breaking off and restarting his sentence. He subsequently said, 'Ken Paxton is...' and continued describing Paxton's legal work.

The footage shows an interruption, but does not establish why it happened. Trump referred to Paxton elsewhere in the speech and later invited him onto the stage. Paxton thanked the president and urged supporters to vote.

MeidasTouch editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski called the episode 'Another dementia glitch' in an X post. The MeidasTouch account wrote, 'Something is clearly going on.' Those remarks were opinions about the footage, not findings supported by a medical examination.

Other users drew attention to what they described as a twitch of Trump's thumb at the podium. One account claimed the movement was 'neurological'. Neither a brief video nor a social media interpretation establishes that the president experienced a neurological event.

Why Earlier Donald Trump Rally Clips Have Resurfaced

On Thursday, 22 October, Trump interrupted a sentence about control of the Senate while speaking in Sioux City, Iowa. The Daily Beast transcribed an unclear sound as 'JADE', although another published transcript rendered it differently. The discrepancy makes the intended word uncertain.

On Wednesday, 21 October, Trump paused during a rally in Pendleton, South Carolina, while discussing his appointment of Nikki Haley as US ambassador. A transcript records him restarting part of the sentence. Although critics have linked these episodes, the reports provide no evidence of a shared medical cause.

Psychiatrist Henry David Abraham subsequently suggested that the South Carolina moment could indicate a neurological event. He described it as 'most likely a neurological sign suggesting a simple seizure originating from a specific location in his brain'. The assessment was drawn from footage rather than a clinical examination.

Such distinctions matter when discussing a public figure's health. The American Psychiatric Association's Goldwater Rule cautions psychiatrists against professional opinions about people they have not examined. NHS guidance also makes clear that dementia diagnosis requires clinical assessment, rather than interpretations of isolated speech clips.

White House Rejects Donald Trump Health Speculation

White House spokesman Davis Ingle sharply rejected the accusations in a statement to The Daily Beast. He described them as 'baseless conspiracy theories about President Trump' and attacked the publication's reporting. He did not provide a medical explanation for the pause in Texas.

Ingle also argued that the president's workload and public appearances demonstrated his fitness. He accused Democrats and the media of failing to scrutinise Joe Biden's health during the previous administration. Those accusations were part of the White House's political response, not independent medical evidence.

'The President is working nonstop to solve problems and deliver on his promises, and he remains in excellent health,' Ingle said. Trump's rally speech continued after the interruption, with further references to Paxton's candidacy. No clinical findings were supplied connecting the three campaign moments to dementia, seizures or another neurological condition.

At the Corpus Christi event, the president repeatedly returned to the Senate contest and encouraged his supporters to back Paxton. The race against Talarico is scheduled for 3 November, when voters will decide the seat.