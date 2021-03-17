Meghan McCain questioned if Meghan Markle really does not read press coverage about her given that she filed a formal complaint against Piers Morgan over his criticism of her Oprah Winfrey interview.

Appearing on an episode of "The View," the "TODAY" show host expressed her doubt that the Duchess of Sussex does not read what the media reports say about her. She said Meghan clearly monitors her press. If not, then she would not have reacted that way against the outspoken ITV presenter.

"I am also a free speech advocate, I am an opinion host with very controversial opinions. And it's a foreign and Wild West concept that you can have an opinion and be cancelled for it," McCain said during a discussion on Morgan's exit from "Good Morning Britain."

He resigned from his post on the breakfast show after his controversial remarks about Meghan Markle's Oprah interview attracted over 41,000 complaints. Morgan said that he does not believe anything that the Duchess of Sussex said including the part when she admitted to having suicidal thoughts and mental health issues.

Read more Piers Morgan quits ITV show amid investigation into his criticism of Meghan Markle

"But I do think when you're talking about decorum, of kindness and of mental health - there was huge outrage with over 40,000 complaints given to 'Good Morning Britain'. This is a really tricky one for me because any kind of censorship makes me uncomfortable," McCain continued.

"I think anyone who makes their living off giving their opinions, especially when they're not popular, feels that way. That being said it's cruel and unkind to second guess someone who is being very open about their mental health issues," she added.

Shortly after Morgan's exit, it was revealed that the duchess filed a formal complaint against him. According to McCain, this puts a big hole in her Oprah interview because she had said that she does not read her press and only learns of the coverage about her from friends.

"The only thing I have to say about that is Meghan Markle said in her interview, the only thing that I questioned, she said she didn't read her press. She's clearly paying attention to her publicity if she's putting in a formal complaint," McCain pointed out.

Meghan Markle did not address Morgan's relentless criticism of her in the formal complaint she sent to ITV CEO Carolyn McCall. Instead, she focused on the impact the host's words could have on others battling mental health issues and on their decision to seek help.