Valentina 'Bullet' Shevchenko proved once again why she is one of the greatest fighters in UFC history, retaining her UFC Women's Flyweight Championship with a dominant victory over Weili Zhang in the co-main event of UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

The Kyrgyz superstar controlled all five rounds in what many billed as a dream matchup between two of MMA's most iconic women. The judges delivered a clean sweep for Shevchenko, scoring the bout 50-45 across the board.

Shevchenko Makes UFC History With 60th Career Takedown

Shevchenko's masterclass became historic just minutes into the fight. With under two minutes left in the opening round, she secured her 60th career takedown, making her the first woman in UFC history to hit the milestone.

Throughout the bout, Shevchenko imposed her will on Zhang, repeatedly dragging her to the mat and finishing every round in dominant top position. Zhang fought desperately from the bottom, but Shevchenko's combination of size, strength and flawless technique proved overwhelming.

Zhang came forward aggressively, but nothing she attempted could neutralise the champion's superior positioning and physical advantage.

Undisputed No. 1 Pound-for-Pound Fighter

Entering UFC 322, Shevchenko held the No. 1 spot in the UFC women's pound-for-pound rankings, with Zhang close behind at No. 2. With this emphatic win, Shevchenko leaves no doubt about her place at the top.

'I was prepared for this fight as the hardest challenge of my life,' Shevchenko said in her post-fight interview.

The victory extends her extraordinary legacy. She now holds wins over six former UFC champions, a resume unmatched by any active female fighter.

Amanda Nunes Trilogy Back in Play?

Following the bout, Shevchenko sparked immediate buzz by hinting at a possible return to bantamweight. Reporters asked whether she might pursue a fight with reigning champion Kayla Harrison. Instead, Shevchenko named the one opponent she still considers unfinished business: Amanda Nunes.

'For a long time, (Nunes) was the only reason why I would return to 135,' Shevchenko said. 'It was just one name, unfinished business what I had with Amanda.'

Her win over Zhang ties her with Nunes for the most title-fight victories in UFC women's history. Shevchenko and Nunes fought twice at bantamweight, with their 2017 rematch ending in a razor-thin split decision that many fans still debate.

Nunes, widely considered the greatest female fighter of all time, retired in 2023 but announced in June that she intends to return and face the winner of the Peña vs Harrison title fight at UFC 316.

Shevchenko, however, remains cautious about Nunes' comeback.

'When she retired, I lost interest for that, and now, let's see. The rumor is that she's un-retired, but let's see if it's a reality,' she said.

A trilogy between Shevchenko and Nunes would be one of the biggest fights in women's MMA history.

What's Next for Weili Zhang?

Zhang, who moved up from strawweight for this superfight, declined to say whether she plans to return to her original division. She had vacated the Strawweight Championship to face Shevchenko, and Mackenzie Dern now holds the belt after defeating Virna Jandiroba at UFC 321.

Zhang remains one of the most dangerous fighters in the world, but the size gap at flyweight was undeniable. A return to strawweight, where she remains a fan favourite and former champion, may be the most likely next step.