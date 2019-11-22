Fans of the Half-Life franchise are finally getting a new installment in the form of "Half-Life: Alyx" for the PC. While those who were expecting it to be "Half-Life 3" were reportedly disappointed, it seems that the same people are still interested, nonetheless. Instead of the original first-person shooter gameplay, the developers have shifted over to a virtual reality approach this time around. PC players are getting the game in March 2020 and it will be compatible with all existing VR headsets. On the other hand, those who own the Valve Index are apparently getting it for free.

As it stands right now, the VR headset from Valve is only available in the U.S. and Europe. Shortly after the trailer for the "Half-Life: Alyx" was released, the company announced that it will be expanding its market to Japan and Canada as well, reports The Verge. The company is selling the complete kit for $999. The bundle includes the headset, two controllers, two base stations.

Valve Index is Now Available in Canada and Japan!



Already own Valve Index? You'll get Half-Life: Alyx free, plus extra content.https://t.co/WGTEe8DlwS#steamvr pic.twitter.com/WlobdGUbfr — SteamVR (@SteamVR) November 22, 2019

Valve confirms that "Half-Life: Alyx" will function as expected with other VR headsets, but the Index will supposedly provide the best experience. Sources claim it will be optimised for use with the controllers, which does a great job of detecting each finger's movement and position. Knowing that the game will be available for existing and new owners of the virtual reality bundle is a big plus for consumers in the market for one.

We're thrilled to announce Half-Life: Alyx, a new full-length entry in the Half-Life series, built by Valve for VR.



Return to Half-Life in March 2020. Pre-purchase now on Steam. pic.twitter.com/GZkhp2Prx1 — Valve (@valvesoftware) November 21, 2019

"Half-Life: Alyx" puts players in the shoes of Alyx Vance, who together with his father Eli are fighting against the Combine. Gameplay details shown in the trailer lets players practically interact with most of the game world's objects and NPCs. Moreover, it still keeps some action elements alive with players engaging in combat with various weapons. Familiar enemy units from the older games are also making an appearance alongside the enigmatic G-Man.

The Valve index headset is equipped with two 1440 x 1600 LCD panels for each eye. Combined, gamers are looking at a resolution of 2880 x 1600. Moreover, it can support higher refresh rates starting with 80 Hz all the way to 120 Hz. Users can force the unit up to 144 Hz, but it is still in its experimental stages for now.