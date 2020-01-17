Local residents of Vancouver Island, Canada believe that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have chosen the perfect place if they want to get away from paparazzi and live a quiet, private life.

There is no media coverage for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the quiet coastal area of Canada. Even when they vacationed there for the holidays, the residents left them alone and let them enjoy their peace and quiet.

Now, even with Meghan Markle back in Canada, the cameras do not follow her every move. The only time royal followers learned of her first public appearance since stepping back as a senior royal was through Facebook. She visited the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre in Vancouver on Tuesday to discuss issues affecting women. She posed for a photo alongside the staff and that picture made it to the centre's Facebook page.

Other than that, there are rarely any other pictures of the Duchess of Sussex in the country and for a good reason. Paparazzi's efforts to stake out her residence have so far been futile.

Miles Arsenault, the owner and captain of Deep Cove's Bay to Bay Charters and who operates a water taxi, refused to take three people to the Duchess' address after he learned they were from a Japanese TV station.

"It was a no-brainer for me to walk. It's just not the way that I wanted to be remembered — as carrying paparazzi around," Arsenault, a retired photographer, told The National Post.

Karen Halkett, whose house is just 10 minutes away from the royal couple's residence, said the locals have mostly left them alone. She pointed out that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a good choice by staying in Vancouver Island if they want to get away from the media scrutiny they face in London.

"We don't envy their lifestyle. Everybody who comes here usually comes for the same reason. They just want a quiet life, you know?" Halkett said, adding that she as well as the other residents, would be happy if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stayed permanently on the island or in Canada.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their duties as senior members of the royal family and have decided to split their time between the U.K. and North America. Queen Elizabeth II agreed with the "transition" and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are said to have found a residence at a secluded beachfront mansion in the North Saanich district of Vancouver Island.