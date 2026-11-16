OnlyFans creator Vera Dijkmans was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after arriving in Newark, New Jersey, from Miami on 11 November, the New York Post and her family reported. The 29-year-old Dutch influencer, who has described herself as the 'world's most wanted girlfriend', is being held at Delaney Hall detention facility, according to relatives. Her family has raised concerns about food, hygiene and access to telephones.

The New York Post said she was handcuffed after landing. Her family said it had not received a clear explanation for the detention.

Vera Dijkmans' ICE Detention and Her Immigration Case

Dijkmans' mother, Marianne Scholt, said her daughter was in the United States on a B-2 visitor visa. The US State Department says visitors in B-1 or B-2 status cannot accept employment or work in the country. However, that general restriction does not establish that Dijkmans breached her visa conditions.

The New York Post also reported that she had planned to create content at a UFC event, but the report does not establish whether that activity involved paid work or breached her visa conditions.

Scholt said her daughter had missed an appointment connected to her green card application.

Dutch model Vera Dijkmans with 5.7 Million IG followers was detained by ICE at Newark Airport after arriving for a UFC event.



She was on a B-2 visa while pursuing a green card and reportedly missed a court summons. Family says she’s being held nearby under poor conditions with… pic.twitter.com/0TgdjaraRy — TaraBull (@TaraBull) November 14, 2026

Scholt said her daughter had missed an appointment connected to her green card application. She attributed the missed appointment to Dijkmans' frequent travel and stays in hotels rather than at her registered address.

'That is because she travels a lot. She also stays mostly in hotels and not at her permanent address. That is probably how she ended up in ICE's systems,' Scholt told Dutch outlet AD, according to the New York Post.

Dijkmans' sister, Iza Dijkmans, said the family had also been told that a court date was missed after a notification letter failed to reach her. Iza said a lawyer had told the family that a removal order was already in place.

The reports did not include immigration or court documents, and ICE had not publicly explained the detention. DutchNews also reported that Dijkmans' details were not appearing in ICE's online detainee database.

Her 'world's most wanted girlfriend' description followed a public boyfriend search that reportedly drew 5,000 applications.

Family Raises Concerns About Conditions at Delaney Hall

Scholt travelled to the United States to see her daughter and said she was distressed by her appearance in detention clothing. 'Vera was in tears, and I barely recognized her in those prison clothes,' she said.

Iza said Dijkmans had described poor food and inadequate hygiene, as well as an uncomfortable bed in a shared room with 12 other women.

The family also raised concerns about limited access to daylight, with Iza saying the windows were sealed. These descriptions have not been independently verified.

Scholt said her daughter was now allowed five-minute telephone calls, down from 45 minutes previously. She also said four phones were available for 60 people.

The family said Dijkmans' mobile phone had been taken away, leaving relatives dependent on calls from the facility.

The detention also attracted discussion on X, where social media commentator James Baca questioned why the case had received relatively little attention on the platform. His post highlighted Dijkmans' online profile and her family's reported search for immigration lawyers in the New York tri-state area.

Surprised I didn't see this anywhere on Twitter/X.



Vera Djikmans, an Instagram model and influencer, who if you are a man of... well, any age, you know who she is apparently is being detained by ICE and her family took to her Instagram account to seek help for her, looking for… pic.twitter.com/7a5FRZcjU1 — James Baca (AGGREGATOR/The Notorious Banker) (@notoriousbanker) November 12, 2026

The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was providing consular assistance but did not disclose further details.

ICE had not publicly explained why Dijkmans was detained. Her family continues to seek information about her immigration case and the conditions of her detention.