Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has been ordered into federal custody after prosecutors said he cut off an electronic ankle monitor days after his arrest on a charge of possessing child sexual abuse material.

The 82-year-old was detained after a hearing in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday, 10 November. First Assistant US Attorney Bill Essayli said the device had been removed at about 1:45am. US Magistrate Judge Lindsay Griffin ordered Markle held in custody, citing concerns about his accommodation.

Markle was arrested in Lakeland, Florida, on 6 November after FBI agents seized about 78 items from two storage units in the Los Angeles area. He faces one federal count of possession of child pornography. Markle has denied possessing the material, according to The Guardian. The allegations have not been tested at trial.

Thomas Wayne Markle, 82, of Lakeland, Florida, was arrested today on a federal criminal complaint filed in our district that charges him with possession of child pornography, a felony that carries a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.



An affidavit filed… pic.twitter.com/j9tIgsw2u1 — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) November 6, 2026

Judge Orders Markle Held in Custody

Essayli said on X that Markle had removed the ankle monitor, a condition of his release. 'Release conditions are court orders, not suggestions,' he wrote.

In a written order, Griffin said Markle's housing situation had become 'untenable.' His defence lawyer, Mary Claire Wolf, had sought to keep him out of custody but could not find suitable accommodation, according to a hearing summary cited by the Associated Press.

Authorities have not said where Markle will be held before an expected transfer to California, where the prosecution is based. A mental competency examination is pending, with a report due by 20 November.

Four days ago, a federal judge allowed Mr. Markle to remain out of custody pending trial. He was ordered to wear a location monitoring device. He allegedly cut the bracelet off at 1:45 a.m. last night. Release conditions are court orders, not suggestions. We are asking the court… https://t.co/rjNknXuSA9 — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) November 10, 2026

FBI Seized 78 Items From Storage Units

The US Department of Justice said FBI agents searched two storage units rented by Markle since 2008. They seized about 78 items, including film negatives, slides and books containing suspected child sexual abuse material.

According to the federal complaint, two images showed an adult man, identified by a witness as Markle, with a nude prepubescent girl. The affidavit also described another image of a nude child and further photographs that appeared to show Markle with children in various stages of undress.

The department stressed that the criminal complaint contains allegations only. If convicted, Markle could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

Markle had been living at a senior care centre in Lakeland. He returned to the United States after suffering a stroke in the Philippines and having his left leg amputated.

Meghan Says She Was Deeply Distressed

Meghan said she was 'deeply distressed' by the allegations and that her thoughts were with any children who may have been harmed. She said a letter sent in 2018 containing 'troubling and disturbing allegations' about her father had been sent to the Metropolitan Police and shared with her.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed it received a letter in January 2019 containing allegations of offending outside the UK. The force said it passed the letter to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's office but did not share the details with other law enforcement agencies. It is reviewing how the matter was handled.

Meghan said her decision to remain estranged from her father and prevent him from having contact with her children was made to protect them.