A Fargo woman was found chained to a bed inside a North Dakota apartment on Tuesday, 3 November, after a maintenance worker heard cries for help. Prosecutors later alleged that her confinement was connected to an attempt to obtain immigration status, although the details remain unclear.

The woman told investigators she had not been allowed outside for two years after her former husband, Arturo Calzada-Becerril, brought her from Mexico in 2024. Calzada-Becerril, 40, and Erendira Amoles, 41, subsequently faced kidnapping and assault-related charges.

Fargo Woman Found Chained to Bed Behind Covered Windows

According to the Fargo Police Department, officers responded to an apartment building on 44th Avenue South after the maintenance worker discovered a woman apparently being held against her will.

Court documents reviewed by Valley News Live provided further details. The worker reportedly found the woman chained to a bed, with a security camera pointing towards her. Investigators also observed bedroom windows covered in tin foil.

A responding officer described a chain and padlock secured around her right ankle, with the other end attached to the bed.

The woman told investigators that Calzada-Becerril brought her food twice daily but prevented her from leaving the apartment. She said she had to use a bucket because she could not access a bathroom.

She also alleged that he had previously allowed her out of the bedroom before stopping. Her account of the two-year confinement has not been independently established.

Officers freed the woman and interviewed her using an interpretation service. She was taken to hospital, where investigators observed bruising on her face and body.

The woman alleged that Calzada-Becerril and Amoles had beaten and sexually assaulted her. Neither defendant had been reported charged with a sexual offence as of 6 November.

Calzada-Becerril reportedly told investigators he restrained her so 'she did not run away'. Amoles allegedly acknowledged regularly locking her up.

Both defendants also claimed the woman had assaulted them, including an alleged incident involving a knife. Those accounts have not been established in court.

Prosecutors Allege Immigration Motive as Fargo Neighbours React

During their first court appearance on Friday, 6 November, prosecutors alleged that the defendants confined the woman to obtain immigration status.

The woman was identified as an American citizen, according to Valley News Live. However, available reporting does not establish how the alleged immigration arrangement was intended to work.

Police initially arrested both suspects on suspicion of felonious restraint involving an adult. Subsequent court reporting identified kidnapping charges against both defendants.

Calzada-Becerril also faced a domestic violence assault charge, while Amoles faced a simple assault charge, according to jail records reviewed by Law&Crime.

A judge set bond at $500,000 (£374,041) each. Prosecutors indicated that additional charges were possible.

The allegations left residents of the apartment complex questioning how the situation had gone unnoticed.

Neighbour Erin Schauer told Valley News Live that security personnel regularly patrolled the buildings. 'That is really scary,' she said.

Another resident, Reed Bertsch, expressed disbelief that nobody had noticed anything suspicious. 'I just can't believe no one heard it,' he said.

A longtime tenant also reported noticing foil covering the apartment windows for years without knowing its purpose.

Fargo police said investigators were continuing to work with the Cass County State's Attorney's Office and encouraged anyone with information to contact the department.