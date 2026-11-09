A Honduran mother has lost her unborn baby days after her husband was arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Austin, Texas.

The arrest took place on 7 October 2026, when agents detained Lix Alberto Díaz-Carrasco outside the family's home. His wife, Melissa, was seven months pregnant, and the couple had planned to name their son Lix Andree.

According to Noticias Telemundo, Melissa was hospitalised several days later and told that her unborn baby had died.

Mother Describes Alleged Assault During ICE Operation

Speaking to Noticias Telemundo, Melissa said she tried to explain that she was pregnant when agents detained her husband.

She alleged that officers pushed her and struck her arms despite her visibly advanced pregnancy.

'They pushed me hard and hit my arms. My belly was already big,' she told the broadcaster.

Melissa said she subsequently experienced health complications and required emergency hospital treatment. During the hospital visit, she was told that her unborn son had died.

She recalled being informed that the baby had experienced an excessive level of stress. The family believes the alleged physical encounter and emotional distress surrounding Díaz-Carrasco's arrest may have played a role.

Family Struggles Financially After Father's Detention

In its 7 November report, Noticias Telemundo said Díaz-Carrasco had been the family's main financial provider, supporting Melissa and their five other children.

His detention has left Melissa responsible for the household while grieving the loss of her unborn son.

According to Noticias Telemundo, the family is seeking assistance from Honduran authorities to cover the funeral expenses for Lix Andree.

During the report, Melissa showed journalist Francisco Cuevas keepsakes from her pregnancy, including an ultrasound image and the baby's footprints.

DHS Confirms Arrest as Husband Challenges Detention

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed Díaz-Carrasco's arrest in a statement, describing it as part of a targeted immigration enforcement operation in Austin on 7 October.

An X (formerly Twitter) post reproducing a statement attributed to the DHS said: 'On October 7, 2026, ICE arrested Lix Alberto Diaz-Carrasco, an undocumented immigrant from Honduras, during a targeted enforcement operation in Austin, Texas.'

According to La Prensa, DHS also said Díaz-Carrasco had previously been detained in July 2019 for entering the United States unlawfully. He remains in custody while deportation proceedings continue.

The department did not address Melissa's allegations or the circumstances surrounding her pregnancy loss.

Meanwhile, according to the US District Court for the Western District of Texas docket, Díaz-Carrasco filed a habeas corpus petition challenging his detention on 15 October. The case, officially titled Diaz Carrasco v. Blanche, was assigned to US District Judge Robert Lee Pitman.

The federal government submitted its response on 29 October. The most recent publicly listed docket entry was dated 3 November, and the case remained active as of 7 November.

The filing of the petition does not mean the court has ruled that his detention is unlawful.

The family continues to seek financial assistance to cover the baby's funeral expenses, while Melissa cares for her five children and grieves the loss of her unborn son.