A veteran zookeeper in the Netherlands has died after being mauled by a leopard while working inside an enclosure at Beekse Bergen Safari Park in Hilvarenbeek.

The woman, who had worked at the facility for nearly four decades, suffered severe head and neck injuries during the attack on Saturday, 24 October. She underwent emergency surgery but died in hospital on Tuesday, 27 October.

The incident occurred at approximately 11am while the keeper was caring for two male Persian leopards inside an indoor enclosure. The animals had been moved inside because of severe weather.

Despite her injuries, the woman managed to alert colleagues using a walkie-talkie. Emergency responders, including an ambulance and trauma helicopter, were dispatched to the scene.

The keeper initially survived surgery, but her condition deteriorated on Sunday. Doctors subsequently warned that her chances of recovery were extremely low.

'The keeper started at the Beekse Bergen Safari Park at the age of 17 and worked here, with only a few short interruptions, for nearly 40 years,' the park said.

'Her passing also deeply affects us all, and we are intensely grieving with her family, friends, and loved ones.' Her identity has not been publicly disclosed.

Investigation Launched as Leopards Remain at Safari Park

Dutch authorities have launched an investigation into how the experienced employee came into contact with the dangerous animals. According to the park, staff members are normally prohibited from entering enclosures while predators are present. However, the exact circumstances surrounding the attack remain unclear.

There were no surveillance cameras inside the enclosure, making it difficult for investigators to establish what happened. Officials have also not determined whether one or both leopards were involved.

The Dutch Labour Inspectorate is examining the incident, while the safari park has announced a separate independent investigation into its safety procedures. The keeper had reportedly worked with the leopards for approximately eight years and was regarded as highly experienced.

Despite the fatal attack, the park confirmed that neither animal would be euthanised. 'They are, and remain, predators,' a spokesperson told regional broadcaster Omroep Brabant, explaining that the animals had displayed natural behaviour.

The safari park will also establish a memorial area where visitors and employees can leave messages of condolence.

Similar Leopard Attack Killed Israeli Zookeeper in 2025

The tragedy follows a similar incident at Jerusalem's Biblical Zoo in August 2025, when a zookeeper was killed by a Persian leopard. Uriel Nuri, 26, was preparing enrichment activities for visitors when the animal reportedly escaped its enclosure and attacked him.

Emergency responders found Nuri unconscious with severe injuries to his neck and upper body. He was transported to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Centre, where he was pronounced dead.

Zoo officials subsequently launched an investigation into how the leopard managed to leave its enclosure. Both incidents involved fatal attacks on animal care workers by large predators.

Persian leopards, also known as Caucasian leopards, are among the largest leopard subspecies and are native to parts of western and central Asia.

Although captive breeding programmes help protect the threatened animals, their predatory instincts remain intact.

The latest investigation will examine whether established safety procedures were followed and what measures could prevent another fatal encounter.