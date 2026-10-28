A Tennessee Republican running for Congress has asked voters to forgive his past sexual indiscretions after acknowledging that he sent nude photographs. Brent Taylor, a state senator seeking election to the US House of Representatives, made the appeal after a report alleged that he sent an unsolicited nude image in 2021, when he was 53. He said his wife and God had forgiven him and asked others to do the same.

The allegations have drawn criticism from his Democratic opponent, Justin Pearson, who challenged Taylor's description of the conduct as youthful indiscretions. The two candidates are competing for Tennessee's 9th Congressional District, which is currently the state's only congressional district represented by a Democrat.

Brent Taylor Acknowledges Past Sexual Indiscretions

The Nashville Scene reported on 27 October that multiple sources had received or seen nude photographs from Taylor. One individual, who requested anonymity over fears of retaliation, said they received an unsolicited image from him in 2021. A second eyewitness independently confirmed the existence of photographs sent by Taylor.

Taylor acknowledged sending nude photographs in the past but said his wife, Kimberly, knew about the incidents and that they had resolved the matter privately. 'As I near 60 years old, the expiration date has come and gone on any of my youthful indiscretions,' Taylor told the Nashville Scene. He added, 'My God and my wife have forgiven me, and I would consider everyone else doing the same.'

Taylor also described himself as a 'rounder' when discussing his past behaviour. When pressed to explain the term, he encouraged the reporter to look it up. The Nashville Scene interpreted it as a reference to a person prone to morally questionable behaviour.

In a separate interview with WREG, Taylor acknowledged his past indiscretions but argued that revisiting the matter would do nothing to help Tennesseans. He also described the controversy as a distraction from the campaign. His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment in the Daily Beast's report.

Justin Pearson Criticises Taylor's Response

Pearson rejected Taylor's characterisation of the alleged conduct as youthful indiscretions. He argued that men of faith, particularly those who are married and hold public office, should not send unsolicited nude photographs to women.

In a statement reported by the Daily Beast, Pearson described Taylor's explanation as a dangerous mischaracterisation of behaviour that should be addressed in society and politics. He also accused established politicians of avoiding accountability. These are Pearson's allegations and opinions, rather than independent findings about Taylor's conduct. Taylor, meanwhile, has maintained that he has addressed the matter privately with his wife and that the incidents should not define his campaign.

Taylor's Political Career and Congressional Race

Taylor has held public office for decades. He served on the Memphis City Council from 1995 to 2007 and entered the Tennessee Senate in 2023. President Donald Trump appeared alongside him at a rally in Clarksville on 10 October 2026.

The congressional contest is also taking place amid redistricting in Tennessee. State Republicans redrew West Tennessee's congressional boundaries in May to favour their party. Taylor, whose political base is in Shelby County, defeated state Representative Todd Warner in the August Republican primary.

Taylor is now facing Pearson in a race that has drawn fresh attention following the allegations. While Taylor has asked voters to forgive his past behaviour, Pearson has argued that the candidate's response raises questions about accountability and the standards expected of elected officials.