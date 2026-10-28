Jemele Hill has criticised Nicki Minaj's support for Donald Trump, arguing that the rapper's political allegiance is not the only reason some Black fans have turned against her.

Speaking on The Don Lemon Show on 26 October 2026, the sports journalist cited Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, and the controversy surrounding his past as additional reasons for criticism.

Hill was responding to Minaj's appearance at Trump's rally in Port Huron, Michigan, on 25 October. The rapper joined the president on stage and voiced her support for his administration ahead of the US midterm elections scheduled for 3 November.

Trump also made remarks about Minaj's appearance during the event. His comments subsequently attracted attention online, adding to the discussion surrounding the rapper's increasingly public support for the president.

The episode, titled 'Lemon Drop: Nicki Minaj Goes Full MAGA, and Black Women Have Had Enough,' featured Hill, content creator and author RaeShanda Lias, Don Lemon and Dr Frita. The panel discussed Minaj's political shift and the criticism surrounding her relationship with the Trump administration.

Jemele Hill Criticises Nicki Minaj Over Trump Support

During the discussion, Hill called Minaj a 'political pros*itute' and described her support for the Trump administration as 'ironic' and 'embarrassing.' Her remarks reflected her personal political views rather than an established consensus among the rapper's audience.

Hill argued that some Black fans had distanced themselves from Minaj before her political alignment with Trump became a central talking point. She specifically referred to the controversy involving Petty and the treatment of the woman involved in his criminal case.

'We dropped her a while ago. Not just because of her association with Trump. It was because of her husband and the way they publicly tried to completely destroy the reputation of his victim,' Hill said during the programme.

The allegation about Minaj and Petty's conduct towards the woman remains Hill's characterisation. It should not be treated as an independently established finding without supporting evidence.

Hill also criticised what she viewed as the willingness of some Black entertainers to align themselves with political figures and movements she considers hostile to Black communities. Her argument was that Minaj's political choices had intensified existing criticism rather than created it.

Nicki Minaj Has Publicly Defended Her Support for Trump

Minaj's political support has become increasingly visible throughout 2026. In January, she appeared alongside Trump at an event promoting Trump Accounts, a government-backed investment programme for eligible American children.

On 18 September, Minaj appeared on Fox News' The Ingraham Angle, hosted by Laura Ingraham. She defended her association with the administration and said she was honoured to have the opportunity to work with Trump.

'I am honoured to be able to have an opportunity to work with this administration and with President Trump,' Minaj said during the interview.

Her public statements provide context for Hill's criticism, although they do not establish the rapper's private motivations. Claims that Minaj supports Trump primarily for personal gain should therefore be treated as opinions rather than facts.

Hill has previously faced controversy over her criticism of Trump. In September 2017, she called him a white supremacist in a series of posts on Twitter, now known as X, while co-hosting ESPN's SportsCenter.

The current dispute places Hill's longstanding opposition to Trump alongside Minaj's increasingly public support for his administration. Their disagreement also raises broader questions about the political expectations placed on Black entertainers and the consequences of publicly aligning with divisive political figures.