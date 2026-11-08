Veterans Day will once again close most US federal offices on Wednesday 11 November 2026, as the nation pauses to honour Americans who have served in the armed forces and most federal staff receive a midweek day off.

For context, Veterans Day is one of 11 annual federal holidays and is always held on 11 November, regardless of the day of the week. Post offices are generally closed and most non‑essential federal offices do not operate. Essential staff, including some postal, transport and security workers, are typically required to work holiday shifts.

Private employers are under no legal obligation to follow the federal calendar, so opening hours vary. Many schools close or run reduced timetables, and some banks and businesses shut or offer holiday pay. Opening times for banks, shops and local services differ by employer and location, so people are advised to check before travelling.

When 11 November falls on a Saturday or Sunday, federal observance moves to the preceding Friday or following Monday. In 2026 the date falls on a Wednesday, so the holiday is observed on the day itself.

Why 11 November Still Matters

The date marks the armistice between the Allied powers and Germany that ended fighting in the First World War. It took effect at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month in 1918. The first Armistice Day was marked in the United States a year later, in 1919.

Congress made 11 November a legal holiday in 1938, when it was known as Armistice Day and dedicated to the cause of world peace.

After the Second World War and the Korean War, in which millions more Americans served, veterans' groups pushed for a broader commemoration. In 1954, Congress replaced 'Armistice' with 'Veterans' in the statute, and President Dwight D Eisenhower signed the change into law.

The date was briefly moved. Under the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, passed in 1968 to create more three‑day weekends, Veterans Day shifted to the fourth Monday in October from 1971.

Many states and communities continued to mark 11 November, and President Gerald Ford signed legislation in 1975 restoring the original date from 1978. Its date is fixed, unlike Memorial Day or Presidents Day, which fall on a set Monday each year.

Veterans Day, Memorial Day and Who Is Honoured

The two are often confused, despite efforts by the US Department of Veterans Affairs to explain the difference. Memorial Day, on the last Monday in May, honours military personnel who died in service or from service‑related injuries.

Veterans Day recognises everyone who served in the US armed forces, living and dead, with particular emphasis on thanking living veterans.

Observances include parades and wreath‑laying ceremonies. Many retailers and restaurants also offer discounts or free items to veterans, a trend that some veterans welcome and others regard as overly commercial.

At 11am on 11 November 2026, many Americans are expected to pause for a moment of silence, linking a midweek day off to the armistice that ended fighting in Europe more than a century ago.

What Else Closes Around Veterans Day 2026?

The next federal holidays are Thanksgiving on Thursday 26 November, Christmas Day on Friday 25 December and New Year's Day on Friday 1 January 2027. Most government offices will close on each date.

Travellers and shoppers can expect altered public transport timetables and shorter trading hours on those days, with some services operating Sunday or holiday schedules.