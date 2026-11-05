Far-right political provocateur Laura Loomer ignited fierce theological and political outrage across social media after publicly questioning whether God remains in control of the world following Tuesday's devastating Republican midterm election defeat.

Writing across X in a viral exchange that accumulated more than three million views by Thursday, 5 November 2026, the prominent confidante of President Donald Trump lashed out at conservative commentator Lisa Boothe, who had urged demoralised supporters to remember that divine providence remained sovereign.

Loomer rejected the religious reassurance, openly demanding to know why the Almighty permitted the country to be overtaken by Muslims and communists, with reference to the win of progressive Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, who is set to become the first Muslim elected to the United States Senate.

'If God Is In Charge'

As Democrats won control of both the House and the Senate in the midterm elections, Lisa Boothe, a conservative commentator and Fox News contributor, tried to reassure her followers on X. 'The good news is that God is in charge,' she wrote on Wednesday 4 November.

If God is in charge, why did he let our country get taken over by Muslims and communists?



Something for people to think about. https://t.co/IIGz55O2Xr — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 4, 2026

Loomer was not convinced. 'If God is in charge, why did he let our country get taken over by Muslims and communists?' she replied. 'Something for people to think about.'

Her reference to Muslims came as results confirmed a historic victory in Michigan, where Democrat Abdul El-Sayed defeated Republican Mike Rogers. El-Sayed, the son of Egyptian immigrants, will become the first Muslim elected to the US Senate.

'America Is Over'

Loomer's question was part of a lengthy series of posts reacting to the results, several of which were documented by the British publication The New World. 'I hate to say it, but America is over,' she wrote, adding that 'The American Dream is dead', The New World reported.

She called America 250, the celebrations marking the country's 250th anniversary, 'a funeral'. She also predicted that Republicans would be unable to undo the damage 'come 2028', according to The New World.

The scale of the defeat explains some of the despair. Democrats won control of both chambers in what Reuters called a sweeping repudiation of Trump. Kansas elected its first Democratic senator since the Great Depression, Susan Collins lost her seat in Maine, and Texas Governor Greg Abbott was ousted.

Mockery and a Faith-Based Rebuttal

Online, many users seized on the idea that a bad election could shake someone's belief in God. 'the concept of a midterms so bad you no longer believe in God,' wrote X user @TylerHuckabee, in a post viewed more than 500,000 times.

the concept of a midterms so bad you no longer believe in God https://t.co/N7SPqhSYtj — thucksgiving (@TylerHuckabee) November 4, 2026

The top replies under that post were just as scathing. Another reply simply showed an image captioned 'Republicans after the midterm results', while a third user wrote that the 'level of narcissism truly needs to be studied', while another joked that 'christians will let god kill the entire population of earth save 1 family, but draw the line at muslim senators'.

The pushback also came from the right. LindellTV, the outlet associated with pro-Trump businessman and MyPillow founder Mike Lindell, published a column by Easton Martin arguing that Loomer was wrong. 'God does not need every election to go our way to remain sovereign,' Martin wrote.

'Our hope cannot depend on Washington, election results, or the cultural temperature of the country,' he added, noting that Loomer is not a Christian. 'God never promised Christians that life would be easy.'

The public clash between Loomer and allied conservative broadcasters exposes deepening recriminations within Trump's political coalition as allies grapple with two years of legislative isolation.