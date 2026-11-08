A New Jersey teacher accused of sexually abusing a former student from age 11 pleaded guilty to child endangerment on 28 October 2026.

Laura Caron, 36, admitted to second-degree endangering the welfare of a child involving sexual conduct at Cape May County Superior Court. The plea agreement calls for a five-year prison sentence, which a judge has yet to impose.

For context, Caron previously taught the boy at Middle Township Elementary School No. 2. Prosecutors alleged that the abuse occurred between 2016 and 2020, while he lived in her home. Investigators also alleged that Caron gave birth to a child fathered by the former student in 2019, when he was 13.

New Jersey Teacher's Guilty Plea Follows Years of Allegations

Caron's guilty plea follows an investigation that initially resulted in more serious charges, including aggravated sexual assault and sexual assault.

However, her admission concerns second-degree child endangerment involving sexual conduct, not convictions on every original charge.

Under the agreement, Caron must surrender her teaching licence and relinquish any future public employment. Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Waldman is scheduled to sentence her on 8 January 2027, provided a required evaluation has been completed.

Before sentencing, Caron must undergo an assessment at the Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center in Avenel, New Jersey. Specialists will evaluate whether her conduct meets the criteria for repetitive or compulsive behaviour, which could affect sentencing.

The agreement also requires her to register under Megan's Law after imprisonment and remain under parole supervision for life.

How the New Jersey Teacher Came to House Her Former Student

Investigators said Caron had taught the boy and his brother in fifth grade. She had worked at the school for more than a decade before the allegations emerged.

According to a probable-cause statement cited in court reporting, Caron became friendly with the children's mother and began caring for the family.

Overnight stays once or twice a week eventually developed into a longer arrangement. The brothers and their sister subsequently moved into her home.

Investigators said the children lived with Caron from 2016 until 2020. Prosecutors alleged that the abuse took place during that period, when the former student was living under her care.

Questions about Caron's daughter emerged years later. In December 2024, the boy's father reportedly posted online that the girl resembled him and his son, according to investigators.

The boy's sister also told detectives she had sometimes found him in Caron's bed rather than the room they shared. During a police interview on 3 January 2025, the former student reportedly identified himself as the father of Caron's daughter.

His account was recorded by investigators, although a publicly confirmed DNA result could not be established. The guilty plea itself does not conclusively establish biological paternity.

Detectives from the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office and Middle Township Police Department arrested Caron on 15 January 2025. A grand jury subsequently indicted her on 17 June that year.

In a statement announcing the indictment on 19 June 2025, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland addressed the allegations.

'These allegations are deeply disturbing, particularly given the position of trust the defendant held in relation to the victim,' Sutherland said.