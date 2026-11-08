James Talarico crashed Saturday Night Live in New York on Saturday, 7 November 2026, following his historic Texas Senate victory. The Democrat appeared moments after comedian James Austin Johnson, impersonating President Donald Trump, called him 'Talafreako'.

For context, Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton in the 3 November midterm election, becoming the first Democrat elected to the US Senate from Texas in 38 years. His appearance came four days after Democrats scored major election victories across the country.

The SNL cold open began with comedians portraying Democratic leaders Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer as they celebrated their party's election success. Johnson's Trump interrupted the celebration, sarcastically claiming credit for the Democratic gains.

He then rattled off nicknames for Democrats elected or re-elected to the Senate, including Jon Ossoff and Abdul El-Sayed, before turning to Texas. Talarico then stepped into the sketch.

Ossoff's place in the joke also reflected the mix of returning and first-time senators. His Georgia win was a re-election, whereas Talarico's Texas victory brought a new face to Congress.

James Talarico Answers SNL's 'Talafreako' Dig

As Johnson's Trump delivered the insulting nickname, Talarico appeared beside him and offered a correction.

'That's Senator Talafreako!'

The studio audience erupted into applause, cheering for nearly 15 seconds before the senator-elect could continue. Rather than reject the nickname, Talarico turned it into a joke about his newly won office.

He introduced himself by poking fun at his campaign's persistent fundraising messages, which had asked supporters for small donations. Johnson's Trump responded with a joke about the economy.

Talarico then briefly adopted a more serious tone, addressing the fictional president directly.

He suggested they could work together to improve everyday Americans' lives, offering a moment of cooperation after a bitterly contested election.

The appeal initially sounded sincere. But Talarico was setting up another punchline, and President Trump was not its intended target.

James Talarico's SNL Cameo Mocks the Show's Repeated Trump Cold Opens

Talarico told viewers that Americans wanted something new and different. What initially sounded like a political message quickly became a criticism of Saturday Night Live itself.

His target was the programme's repeated Trump-themed cold opens, particularly the moments when Johnson's impersonation interrupts another sketch.

The joke carried an extra twist because Talarico was making the complaint while appearing in precisely such a scene.

It also distinguished his cameo from the earlier political impersonations. While actors portraying Democratic leaders celebrated their victories, the real senator-elect appeared willing to laugh at his campaign and the programme hosting him.

The encounter was entirely comedic. President Trump was not involved, and the 'Talafreako' nickname came from Johnson's portrayal rather than an actual presidential statement.

Talarico's appearance followed an election that gave Texas Democrats their first US Senate victory since Lloyd Bentsen's re-election in 1988. Yet his televised message ultimately concerned the future of a comedy routine.

He asked how many more Trump interruptions viewers should expect from SNL.

Johnson's Trump offered a characteristically uncompromising answer.

'Infinity!'

Talarico then joined Johnson to deliver the programme's traditional opening announcement, 'Live from New York, it's Saturday night!', bringing the sketch to a close.