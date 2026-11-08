Katie Miller mocked a report alleging she contacted President Donald Trump's allies to support her husband, Stephen Miller, for White House chief of staff. She responded on Saturday, 7 November, after details of the alleged lobbying emerged in Washington.

The news followed Trump's announcement on Friday, 6 November, that Stephen would replace Susie Wiles on Monday, 9 November. The change followed Republicans' losses in the 3 November midterms, but Trump did not say the results caused it.

Katie Miller Answers Lobbying Report With a Marriage Joke

Sharing a POLITICO article on X, Katie wrote, 'BREAKING: Wife supports husband. If your wife doesn't do this, find a new one.'

The punchline made her position on supporting her husband clear. It did not explicitly deny the reported conversations or establish whether her intervention played any part in Trump's decision.

According to POLITICO journalists Dasha Burns and Will Steakin, Katie made roughly half a dozen calls to people close to the president. Those contacted reportedly included Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and individuals associated with Vice President JD Vance.

Two people familiar with her outreach said she encouraged allies to recommend Stephen if they believed he was better suited than other potential successors. During one conversation, she reportedly suggested Stephen should take over if Wiles left and asked for that preference to be relayed to Trump.

Discussions about Stephen as a possible replacement dated back to October, when administration figures and Trump allies raised the prospect of Wiles leaving. Katie's reported advocacy intensified after the midterm elections, according to the account.

Crucially, people familiar with the calls maintained that Katie had not sought Wiles' removal. They said she advocated for her husband's appointment after it became apparent Trump was considering a change.

Katie declined to comment before POLITICO published its report. Her subsequent X post offered a public response, but it remains unclear whether her lobbying influenced Trump's decision.

Trump formally named Stephen the 33rd White House chief of staff on 6 November. Stephen will take over on Monday, while Wiles is expected to continue working with Trump's political organisation.

Who Is Katie Miller, and How Did She Meet Stephen?

Katie, formerly Katie Waldman, had built a career in Republican communications before her husband's latest promotion. She worked at the Department of Homeland Security and served as press secretary to then-Vice President Mike Pence.

In May 2020, the White House named her Pence's communications director. She also worked with the coronavirus task force during Trump's first administration.

During Trump's second term, Katie worked with Elon Musk on the Department of Government Efficiency initiative. She later left that role and launched The Katie Miller Podcast, interviewing administration figures and other conservative guests.

Katie and Stephen first connected through their government work on immigration policy in 2018, according to People. They married at the Trump International Hotel in Washington on 16 February 2020, with Trump attending. They have four children.

Stephen was a senior adviser and speechwriting director during Trump's first administration. He later became deputy chief of staff for policy, playing a central role in the administration's immigration agenda.

POLITICO named Bill Pulte, Steve Witkoff and former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy among other people reportedly considered for the role. White House spokesperson Lauren Bis praised Stephen's work on immigration, crime, deregulation and energy, without addressing Katie's reported influence.