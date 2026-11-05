The Mark Levin Nancy Mace row on X turned deeply personal, with the US broadcaster calling the outgoing Republican congresswoman a 'washed up political loser' and an 'unhinged POS'.

This followed Mace's claim that Levin helped cause the party's 'devastating losses' in the midterm elections as Democrats gained control of both the House and the Senate.

Levin had shared a link to a PBS article on the results. He argued on X that 'every issue anyone can imagine is being used as the basis for the midterm loss, apart from historical trends'.

He said that certain 'big issues can be separated from the rest' and that he would address them. He also referred to the 'battles ahead with the Democrats'.

STFU you washed up political loser. You’re angry because you’ll actually have to now work for a living. You’re one of the most mentally unhinged POS to ever be in Congress. We lost last night for many reasons, including because of useless, self-promoting, do-nothings like you. Good riddance, crackpot. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 4, 2026

How the Mark Levin Nancy Mace Row Began

Mace quoted that post and wrote that 'Mark Levin is a moron', accusing him of having 'heavily contributed to the devastating losses suffered last night by republicans'.

In a second post, she blamed the Iran war directly. 'Your beloved Iran War lost seats everywhere,' she wrote, before listing Americans who 'can't afford to buy a home, or fill their tank with gas or put food on the table'.

STFU. No one wants to hear a word from you. Your beloved Iran War lost seats everywhere.Devastating night. Devastating losses. Devastating for our country.Devastating for the hard-working American who can’t afford to buy a home, or fill their tank with gas or put food on the table. — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) November 4, 2026

Levin did not hold back. He replied that she was angry because she would 'actually have to now work for a living'. He called her 'one of the most mentally unhinged POS to ever be in Congress'. Then came a second shot, in which he wrote, 'We lost last night for many reasons, including because of useless, self-promoting, do-nothings like you. Good riddance, crackpot.'

His jibes leaned heavily on her failed run for governor. According to Politico, Mace gave up her House seat in South Carolina's 1st District to run for governor in 2026. She did not advance to the June 2026 runoff.

Mace's Exit and the Epstein Files

Mace had already said she was leaving. In a lengthy post, she wrote that 'serving South Carolina has been the greatest honour of my life'. She also said she lost support after voting for the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

CNN reported in June 2026 that she was the third of four Republicans reportedly forced out of office for favouring that release. The other two it named were Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie. Mace then announced she was 'headed back to the private sector at the end of this term, as the Founders intended'. She said she had promised in 2020 to serve only three terms. Her term ends in January 2027.

Levin mocked that announcement on X. Mace hit back with a line that will not be forgotten quickly. 'In a civilized society we'd have already put you on an ice floe and shoved it out into the middle passage...' she wrote.

Iran War at the Centre of the Fight

For Mace, the argument is about policy as much as it is about personality. She had earlier told internet personality Mario Nawfal that the Iran war could cost the GOP the midterms. Once the results were in, she wrote, 'Ignore the neocons who are pretending the war didn't nuke the economy.'

Another post was blunter still. 'This f**king war. That's the tweet,' she wrote. In a follow-up, she said the US 'didn't get regime change in Iran' but 'got regime change here', calling it a 'warning'.

This fucking war.That’s the tweet. — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) November 4, 2026

It is wild stuff, even by the standards of a platform built for public brawls. Two prominent Republican voices are trading insults hours after an election defeat, rather than sitting down to work out what went wrong.

Levin's posts did not name any specific policy failure, and he has not yet set out the detailed breakdown he promised.

Whether voters were punishing the Iran war, the economy or simply the party in power remains contested. No statement from Mace's congressional office about Levin's language had been published at the time of writing. For now, the only thing both sides seem to agree on is that Tuesday night went badly.