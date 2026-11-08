John-Michael Dooley, 35, was arrested in Charleston, South Carolina, on Friday, 6 November, after allegedly leaving his six-year-old daughter asleep outside Target. Police said he went home while she remained in an overnight queue for new Pokémon trading cards.

Customers had gathered outside the retailer's West Ashley branch ahead of the release, according to the Charleston Police Department. Witnesses called police after the child was reportedly left without her father for approximately an hour.

The girl was unharmed, authorities said. Dooley, a Johns Island resident, was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.

John-Michael Dooley Allegedly Left Daughter Sleeping in Target Queue

Witnesses told police that Dooley initially waited in line alongside his daughter. Sometime after 1 a.m., he allegedly gave her a pillow and blanket before leaving her asleep outside the shop.

As the night continued, other customers became concerned about the unattended child. After approximately an hour without Dooley returning, they contacted police.

Officers arrived at around 2.30 a.m. on 6 November, responding to a report of an unattended child. The shoppers had been waiting for a new Pokémon trading card set, although police did not identify the specific release.

Dooley later returned to Target. According to the police statement, witnesses identified him to the responding officers, who arrested him.

The account he subsequently gave detectives is central to the allegation. Police said Dooley admitted going home while leaving his daughter outside to preserve his place in line.

Investigators said he wanted to avoid missing the opportunity to purchase the new cards. His reported explanation suggests the queue was important enough for him to leave the premises, although the circumstances remain subject to court proceedings.

That statement is a police-reported admission, not a guilty plea or judicial finding.

The available account does not establish whether Dooley bought any cards or whether he intended them for himself or someone else. The police release also does not specify how long he spent at home or precisely when he returned.

John-Michael Dooley Faces Child-Related Charge as Court Hearing Approaches

Following the arrest, police confirmed that the girl had suffered no injuries. She was placed in emergency protective custody with the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

Emergency protective custody addresses a child's immediate safety. Police have not disclosed her subsequent care arrangements, and the measure should not be confused with a permanent custody decision.

Dooley was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center following his arrest. The department's 6 November statement identified one charge, unlawful conduct toward a child.

His bond was reportedly set at $40,000 (£29,923.32), according to PEOPLE, citing Charleston County court records. The publication also reported an initial court appearance for 18 December, although that date has not been independently confirmed.

The available information does not establish whether Dooley has since been released on bond. It is also unclear whether he has retained a lawyer or issued any response through legal representation.

The allegations remain unproven. Although investigators described an admission during questioning, Dooley has not been convicted in connection with the case.