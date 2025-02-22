Viewers of Dragons' Den were left fuming after guest judge Emma Grede harshly criticised a young entrepreneur's business pitch in what many described as a 'belittling' manner. Nitya Dintakurti, a 23-year-old London-based entrepreneur, sought a £100,000 investment for 2.5% of her company, which produces a wearable device to relieve menopause symptoms. However, what was meant to be a constructive discussion quickly turned into a scathing critique of Dintakurti's approach, sparking widespread backlash.

The Pitch That Sparked Controversy

Dintakurti introduced her product, the Coolzen, a wearable device designed to alleviate hot flashes within 45 seconds. Her biomedical engineering background from King's College London enabled her to create the innovation, and she had already sold nearly 130 units, generating £16,000 in revenue.

To demonstrate its effectiveness, she showcased the product on a friend and invited the dragons to try it themselves. Despite her efforts, she left the den without securing an investment—though it was not her product that became the focal point of the episode, but rather Grede's sharp remarks.

Grede's Criticism: Constructive or Harsh?

Initially, Grede praised Dintakurti's achievements, saying, 'As a biochemical engineer, I'm impressed you've got this far.' However, she quickly shifted to critiquing Dintakurti's business strategy, particularly her plan to target clinicians rather than selling directly to consumers.

'This is a consumer-facing product,' Grede asserted. 'You need to figure out how you're going to get it in their hands. It doesn't seem like you've thought that far ahead.'

Grede also pointed out a US competitor that had raised over £39 million, suggesting that Dintakurti's £100,000 request was insufficient. She further questioned whether Dintakurti was the right person to lead the company, stating, 'I don't think you've come and told a compelling story. I don't think you're in the running when you consider the competition.'

Viewer Backlash: Did Grede Go Too Far?

After the episode aired, viewers took to social media to criticise Grede's remarks. While some agreed with her points, many felt her delivery was unnecessarily harsh.

One viewer commented, 'There's a way of speaking to people, and it's not like that!' Another wrote, 'Twenty-five minutes of the show to belittle that girl about her business just to all say no.'

'That was quite harsh from Emma – don't think her team could do it,' one user added. 'So rude. Steven [Bartlett] said it better.'

Even Bartlett described Grede's comments as 'savage.' Meanwhile, the other dragons continued to poke fun at the device after the pitch, calling it 'basically an air conditioning unit stuck to your neck.'

How to Handle Being Undermined at Work

Grede's remarks highlight a common workplace issue: being undermined by colleagues or superiors. Here are five ways to handle such situations professionally:

Strengthen Your Relationships – Build positive workplace dynamics by fostering collaboration and mutual respect. Small gestures, like offering help or engaging in teamwork, can shift the dynamic in your favour. Seek Clarification – If faced with condescending remarks, ask, 'Could you explain what you mean?' This approach can make the speaker reconsider their tone while keeping you composed. Address the Issue Directly – If comfortable, have a private conversation with the person involved. Pointing out specific instances of undermining behaviour can encourage self-awareness and change. Speak Up to Management – If the issue persists, report it to HR or a manager. Keeping a record of incidents strengthens your case if the behaviour escalates. Know When to Move On – If the work environment becomes toxic, consider other opportunities that prioritise respect and professional growth.

Grede's critique of Dintakurti serves as a stark reminder of how easily constructive criticism can cross into discouragement. While resilience is crucial in business, it's equally important to recognise when feedback becomes personal rather than productive. The Dragons' Den controversy underscores the fine line between tough love and outright belittling—and the responsibility of those in power to tread carefully.