"Vikings" season 6 aired its midseason finale Wednesday. Fans must note that there will be no episode 11 until later this year. When the show returns for the second half of the season, it will be the final goodbye. If you are curious to find out when the show will return, here are a few hints.

"Vikings" season 6 episode 10 ended with a massive twist leaving fans shocked and wondering. Ivar killed the fan-favourite character Bjorn Ironside during the battle between The Rus and the Vikings on the shores of Norway. Alongside Bjorn, King Harald, Gunnhild, Erik the Red, and King Olaf came face to face with King Oleg and Ivar. The bloodbath unfolded as Oleg's ruthless army unleashed its wrath on Bjorn and Olaf's men. Many men died in the slaughter, but what no one saw coming was the sudden blow when Ivar strikes his sword in Bjorn's chest.

Fans are now worried about the future of Norway. With their new king dead, it is hard to say what's going to happen when Oleg and Ivar invade the Scandinavian countries. All of this will take place later this year. While there is no official announcement about the return of "Vikings" season 6, many media outlets are speculating that the second half of the season will premiere sometime in November or December this year.

The speculations are based on the History channel series' timelines. The second half of the previous seasons debuted in the last week of November. Therefore, it is highly likely that the show will be taking a long break before it returns for its final run.

Even though it appeared Bjorn is dead, but we still haven't seen him take his last breath. Therefore, it is hard to say whether Bjorn's journey is really over yet. The truth will be revealed when the show airs "Vikings" season 6 episode 11.

Meanwhile, "Vikings" creator Michael Hirst spoke about this shocking twist to Gamespot and revealed that he is planning a lot of endings as the show concludes.

"When I was beginning to put together and think about Season 6 and sort of jotting down thoughts about the characters and what might happen to them, I sort of knew which characters would survive. But I felt I knew that Bjorn would die," Hirst told the publication.

Further in the interview, Hirst drops the bombshell and reveals, "by the way, he's not dead yet."

"Honestly, episode 11 will just knock your socks off. It's so powerful. And it's just brilliant for Alexander and in a way that's what I wanted," he added.

"Vikings" season 6 airs Wednesdays on History channel. The show is currently on hiatus and will return later this year. The official premiere date is yet to be announced.