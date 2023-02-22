The "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" release date is just a couple of months away, and developer Respawn Entertainment is already releasing more details about the upcoming action-adventure game. For instance, the company has already revealed that a DLC featuring one of the franchise's most iconic characters is already on its way.

Obi-Wan Kenobi DLC for 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor'

Just months before the release of "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor," Respawn Entertainment has already revealed an upcoming downloadable content for the game. Called the Obi-Wan Kenobi DLC, it will be available for those who pre-order the game and allow Cal Kestis to dress as the legendary Jedi and use a blue lightsaber, according to ComicBook.com.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series that aired on Disney+ last year appears to be the inspiration for this particular DLC. Gamers will also receive the blaster Obi-Wan uses in the television series, completing their outfit as the venerable Jedi.

It's uncertain whether the pack will be sold separately after the game's release. But for those who pre-order the "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor," the Obi-Wan Kenobi DLC will be available at no extra cost.

'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' to have better lightsabers

For Star Wars fans, the lightsaber is one of the coolest weapons to have. The franchise's various movies and television shows show how powerful and sharp they can be, which is even made way cooler by the hums and whoosh noises they make when used in those flashy combat scenes.

Unfortunately, most Star Wars games in the past can't seem to translate the feel of using these weapons accurately into the game. Players can't "really slice and dice with these iconic laser blades, treating them more like glowing bats," as pointed out by Kotaku.

Thankfully, that is about to change in "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor." A new gameplay video released by IGN shows that players can indeed slice their enemies, making lightsabers feel as powerful and deadly as they should.

The "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" release date is scheduled on April 28, 2023. The game will be released for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.