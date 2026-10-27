A protester interrupted Donald Trump's midterm rally in Mississippi with a crude shouted insult about the White House ballroom, before security staff walked him out of the arena.

The man yelled at Trump as he praised Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith at the event in Corinth on Monday night.

Trump told him to 'go home' and claimed, without evidence, that protesters were paid by George Soros. Clips of the outburst have since been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on social media.

Heckler Interrupts Mississippi Rally

The interruption came on Monday 26 October 2026, when Trump spoke about Hyde-Smith at the rally in Corinth, in north-east Mississippi.

'Shove that ballroom up your fat ass,' the man shouted, in a clip widely shared online. Members of the crowd booed as the shout rang out across the arena.

The protester, who wore a red hoodie, was escorted out by two security officers, the Mirror reported. Attendees gave him thumbs-down gestures as he left, and some began chanting 'USA! USA! USA!'

The man has not been publicly identified. There were no reports that he had been arrested or charged.

The rally was held at Crossroads Arena, where about 7,700 people packed the venue, and hundreds more waited outside. Reuters put the attendance at about 5,500. Neither figure is an official count.

A video of the moment posted by the commentary account Trump Lie Tracker on X had been viewed more than 245,000 times at the time of writing. The account described the protester as 'a new legend'.

BREAKING: Trump’s speech in Mississippi is interrupted by a protester who tells Trump to “SHOVE THAT BALLROOM UP YOUR FAT ASS!!”



A new legend is born. pic.twitter.com/aIqT5jGWnN — Trump Lie Tracker (Commentary Account) (@MAGALieTracker) October 27, 2026

Trump Blames Soros for 'Paid' Protesters

Trump stayed at the lectern throughout. 'Oh, go home! Go home. Go home,' he said, laughing and waving his hand dismissively, according to Mediaite.

He then claimed that protesters were paid £188 ($250) each, and said people believed George Soros, the billionaire Democratic donor, was behind the payments. He offered no evidence for either claim. 'They think it's Soros. And they ruin their lives,' Trump said, according to the Mirror.

When a supporter in the crowd shouted 'We love you!', Trump replied: 'I was just at the punchline, too!' Mediaite reported that he later returned to the interruption and described the protesters as 'sick'.

Ballroom Has Drawn Criticism Across Party Lines

The outburst targeted a controversial project. The ballroom is estimated to cost about £300 million ($400 million), according to the Mirror, although that figure is an estimate rather than a final cost.

Construction required the demolition of the White House's century-old East Wing in October 2025, a move that drew criticism from across the political spectrum, the Mirror reported.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has said, according to the Mirror, that the administration is committed to preserving the building's history while building a ballroom for future generations.

Trump was in Mississippi to boost Hyde-Smith, who is seeking a second full term in the Senate. He endorsed her in March 2025, calling her '100% MAGA', WLOX reported.

'I'm here because Cindy can't take a chance,' Trump told the crowd. He predicted that what he called a booming economy would carry her to victory, Reuters reported. 'Cindy's doing great but I've got to make sure,' he said.

The president told supporters he could not keep up the pace of daily rallies. 'God didn't make your vocal cords to do a rally every day,' he said, according to Reuters.

Trump also acknowledged that the war with Iran had pushed up oil prices, but described it as a small price to pay to stop Tehran obtaining a nuclear weapon. 'It's worked out fine and it'll be over soon,' he said.

Hyde-Smith faces Democrat Scott Colom, a district attorney in north Mississippi, and independent candidate Ty Pinkins, a lawyer.

Mississippi has not elected a Democrat to the US Senate since 1982, and Trump carried the state by about 23 points in 2024, WLOX said.

Reuters reported that he won Alcorn County, which includes Corinth, by 68 points. Hyde-Smith won her 2018 special election by seven points. Most national forecasters rate the race as safe or likely Republican, although Reuters said several analysts no longer consider her re-election a sure bet.

Colom travelled to the rally himself, posting photos of himself meeting voters outside the venue. 'More unites us than divides us here in Mississippi,' he wrote on X, according to Reuters. If elected, he would be Mississippi's first Black senator since Reconstruction.

Democrats have still put money into the contest. Senate Majority PAC announced an advertising buy of about £900,000 ($1.2 million) supporting Colom, while Senator Roger Wicker has said he believes Hyde-Smith is still ahead.

Nationally, public opinion polls suggest Democrats are likely to regain the House and have a chance of retaking the Senate, Reuters reported.

NPR said Trump's trip to a state he won comfortably highlighted the challenges facing Republicans with just over a week of campaigning left.