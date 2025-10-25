Selena Gomez's latest music video for In the Dark has left fans doing a double take. The 32-year-old pop star, known for her natural beauty and understated style, appeared almost unrecognisable in the video's moody, retro visuals.

As the clip went viral on social media, thousands of fans questioned whether her new look was down to makeup, lighting, or something more permanent.

Fans Speculate About Surgery and Health

On X (formerly Twitter), one fan posted screenshots of Selena with the caption, 'Selena Gomez looks stunning for the In the Dark music video.' Yet the replies told a different story. Comments ranged from disbelief to concern, with some calling the transformation 'tragic' and others linking it to her long-term battle with lupus.

Within hours of the video's release, phrases such as 'botched surgery' and 'filler overdose' began trending. Several fans compared Selena's appearance to past photos, claiming her features looked 'frozen' or 'aged overnight'. Others defended the singer, pointing out that lupus and its treatments can cause facial swelling or puffiness.

One user wrote, 'Why is it so normalised to talk about someone's body? She literally underwent a kidney transplant and will live with lupus her whole life.'

Selena has been open about her lupus diagnosis since 2015 and has spoken about how it affects her physical appearance and mental health. Her recent look, some fans argued, might simply reflect the effects of chronic illness and a demanding filming schedule.

The Music Video That Started It All

Directed by Luke Orlando, the video showcases Selena in bold, 1980s-inspired visuals, from sleek black leotards to smoky, cinematic lighting. The production was completed in under eight hours, according to her Instagram story. She described the project as 'a little Revival', referencing her 2015 album that celebrated independence and self-discovery.

The video has already racked up more than 1.5 million views on YouTube, with fans divided between praising its nostalgic vibe and debating the singer's altered look.

In one poignant line from the song, Selena sings, 'I'll be there when you lose yourself, to remind you of who you are' — a lyric many interpreted as a subtle response to the scrutiny surrounding her appearance.

Selena Gomez looks stunning for the “In The Dark” music video. pic.twitter.com/DfIoLOxRTb — Selena Gomez update (@selenagomezbil) October 23, 2025

Why is it so normalized to talk about someone's body? She literally underwent a kidney transplant and will live with lupus her whole life. — ＢＥＴＯ (Audrey Hobert Summer) (@Beto_R5FamilyPy) October 24, 2025

It’s not even about age cause these pics are only a few years apart, she sadly got convinced by her insecurities to remove a big chunk out of her cheek which threw the entire balance off her natural cute face… buccal fat removal should seriously be illegal pic.twitter.com/mRie6kj0cD — Bag chaser 🧌 (@deadbynextweek) October 25, 2025

Online Backlash

As the debate intensified, social media became a battleground between concern and criticism. Some users accused Selena of cosmetic enhancements, while others called out the hypocrisy of policing women's faces in the entertainment industry.

Media outlets have suggested the controversy might be exaggerated by heavy editing or deliberate visual effects. Industry insiders note that stylised filters and cinematic colour grading can drastically alter how artists appear on screen.

What Selena Has Said and Not Said

So far, Selena Gomez has not addressed the rumours. Her Instagram remains focused on promoting the song and thanking fans for their support. Her team has also stayed silent on the speculation surrounding surgery or lupus-related effects.

Whether her new look stems from medical reasons, camera effects, or simply the natural evolution of her style, fans seem to agree on one thing: Selena remains one of the most authentic and relatable figures in pop culture.

A Bigger Conversation About Image and Illness

The frenzy over Selena's appearance highlights a deeper issue, how society views women's faces, especially those living with chronic illness. The rush to judge, label, and dissect celebrities' looks often ignores the personal battles they face behind the scenes.

As In the Dark continues to trend, many are shifting the conversation from surgery rumours to empathy.

At its core, the controversy says more about us than about Selena Gomez herself, our obsession with beauty, our impatience for perfection, and our struggle to see the human behind the headlines.