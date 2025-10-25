The death of Chinese actor Yu Menglong remains one of the most-talked-about topics in the Chinese entertainment industry and even beyond. With Yu's untimely passing fueling conspiracy theories, one particular theory surrounds his former manager, Du Qiang.

Yu Menglong's untimely death has sparked numerous conspiracy theories all over social media. Among those conspiracy theories is one involving his former manager, Du Qiang, who was nowhere to be found not long after his death. Yu died on 11 September after tragically falling from a balcony and while authorities at the time said the cause of death was accidental, many of Yu's fans and even non-fans remain doubtful, suspecting foul play.

Many have since theorised that Du may have something to do with the late actor's demise. Rumours continue to circulate about Du's whereabouts, such as the former manager fleeing to Taiwan and using the alias 'Du Yicheng.' Fans remain on the lookout for Du and have also urged Yu's mentor Sun Derong to be cautious.

Fans Call on Sun Derong to Be Cautious of Du Qiang

Following the rumoured sightings of Du, fans of Yu Menglong have called on Sun to stay cautious. Fans are suspecting that Sun may become Du Qiang's next 'target,' fueled by the continuing conspiracy theories about the late actor's passing. Others, however, suspect that Du being spotted in Taiwan is not just to evade suspicion.

Such speculations regarding Du's alleged activities in Taiwan include establishing a shell entertainment company to become a front for more illicit activities. Chinese netizens have also described the company as "the devil's company" as a warning to Taiwan.

As scrutiny on Du grows, fans and netizens have begun to look into his background, revealing potentially damning information. It is alleged that Du used to attend a military summer camp in Shanghai. This claim has yet to be verified, but it suggests a possible military background with combat knowledge.

Other Deaths Under the Same Company

One widely believed conspiracy theory surrounding Du was that Yu, the latest artist he managed, die mysteriously. Prior to Yu Menglong, artists Qiu Feng and Qiao Renliang also died mysteriously under his management. Qiao was found dead in 2016 with widespread reports of his mental health issues, while Qiu died in a car accident in August 2024.

The details surrounding Qiu and Qiao's deaths also contain similarities to Yu's incident, further fueling doubts and concerns among fans and the public.

A New Viral Video Allegedly Shows the Late Actor's Body Being Moved

A video that has since gone viral in Chinese entertainment and social media circles shows Yu's body allegedly being moved after his death. In the video, the late actor's body was allegedly being moved in the middle of the night. Netizens have said that plane sounds could be heard in the background, while an unknown man says that he is moving Yu's body.

Another post on Chinese social media circles has since alleged that Yu's body was rumoured to be used for a twisted art installation, giving fake remains to the actor's mother. There are currently no official reports confirming that Yu was moved to the Qihao Art Museum in a ritualistic manner.