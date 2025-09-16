The cost of chasing clicks just hit a new high in Shanghai, where two teenagers have been slapped with a $309,000 (£246,000) bill after urinating into a hotpot broth at a Haidilao restaurant.

The punishment did not stop at the boys themselves, as their parents were also held liable, sparking debate over whether families should foot the bill when juvenile pranks spiral into costly scandals.

The Incident That Shocked Diners

The two 17-year-olds, surnamed Wu and Tang, were filmed in February standing on a table inside a private dining room and relieving themselves into a steaming hotpot. The clip, gleefully shared online, quickly went viral and horrified diners across China.

In court, both teens admitted they knew the stunt would 'go viral' and chose to go ahead anyway, ignoring the potential fallout for Haidilao, one of China's largest hotpot chains with more than 1,300 branches worldwide.

The reputational damage was swift. Haidilao rushed to contain the crisis, disinfecting its Shanghai outlet, destroying every utensil, and offering refunds plus cash compensation to more than 4,000 customers who had recently dined there.

The Court's Hefty Verdict

On 12 September, the Huangpu District People's Court in Shanghai delivered its verdict: Wu, Tang, and their parents must collectively pay 2.2 million yuan (US$308,785) in damages.

The breakdown included 2 million yuan for reputational and operational losses, 130,000 yuan for destroyed tableware and deep cleaning, and 70,000 yuan in legal fees.

On top of that, the court ordered all six defendants to issue public apologies in newspapers, underscoring that the case was not just about money but about accountability.

Perhaps most striking was the ruling that the parents had failed in their duty of guardianship. By linking family responsibility to social media recklessness, the court set a precedent that is now sparking debate far beyond Shanghai.

Should Parents Foot the Bill?

The punishment has ignited nationwide conversations about teenage behaviour, social media stunts, and the role of guardianship.

Critics argue that teenagers old enough to post pranks with full awareness of their consequences should shoulder the responsibility themselves.

Others insist that parents cannot be let off the hook, as family supervision is critical in preventing such behaviour.

Haidilao, known for its immaculate service, where diners may enjoy free manicures or children are treated to candy floss while waiting for a table, has worked hard to preserve its family-friendly reputation. For them, the case was not only about contamination but also about trust.

As the teenagers prepare to issue their public apologies, their families face financial ruin for a prank that lasted mere seconds but carried long-lasting consequences.

In a country where online antics can make or break reputations overnight, Shanghai's latest court case serves as a sobering reminder: viral fame can come with a very real price tag.