A viral TikTok post has sparked debate over whether Donald Trump's decision to launch military action against Iran could indirectly benefit Elon Musk's electric car business by driving up petrol prices.

The post links the US president's military campaign, rising fuel costs and the Tesla chief executive's substantial financial backing of Trump's election campaign, raising questions about the relationship between political influence and corporate interests.

Viral TikTok Links Trump, Iran War and Tesla Business

The TikTok post argues that Trump started a war with Iran that pushed up petrol prices after receiving financial support from Musk, whose business interests include selling electric vehicles through Tesla.

The suggestion has attracted attention from commenters who see a potential contradiction between the president's military decisions and the business interests of one of his biggest political supporters.

One commenter wrote that 'war is a business,' while another argued that conflicts were driven by 'power and greed, not lives and peace.'

However, the suggestion that Trump initiated military action to benefit Musk's business remains an unsubstantiated social media allegation. There is no established evidence linking the decision to attack Iran to Tesla's commercial interests.

Iran War Sends US Petrol Prices Higher

The United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran on 28 February 2026, with Trump announcing what he described as 'major combat operations.'

The conflict has disrupted energy markets and heightened concerns about oil supplies, particularly around the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant proportion of the world's oil shipments normally pass.

US petrol prices have climbed sharply since the military campaign began. According to the Associated Press, average prices increased from approximately $2.98 (£2.23) per gallon before the war to $4.29 (£3.20) on 26 October.

The increase has placed additional pressure on American households, businesses and motorists already facing higher transport and living costs. Oil prices have also fluctuated as markets react to developments in the conflict and prospects for diplomatic negotiations.

Why Higher Petrol Prices Could Benefit Tesla

The increase in petrol prices has also brought attention to the potential advantages for electric vehicle manufacturers such as Tesla.

When petrol becomes more expensive, some motorists may consider switching to electric cars to reduce their dependence on conventional fuel. This could make Tesla vehicles more attractive to consumers comparing the long-term costs of petrol-powered cars and electric alternatives.

However, higher fuel prices do not automatically translate into increased Tesla sales or profits. Vehicle affordability, charging infrastructure, electricity costs, government incentives and competition from other manufacturers also influence purchasing decisions.

There is no evidence that Tesla has benefited financially from the Iran conflict or that Musk anticipated such an outcome.

Elon Musk's $259 Million Trump Election Funding

Musk's financial relationship with Trump has added another dimension to the online discussion.

According to Reuters, the billionaire spent $259 million (£193 million) supporting Trump's successful 2024 presidential campaign. This included $239 million (£178 million) contributed to America PAC, a political action committee he established, and another $20 million (around £15 million) to RBG PAC.

The donations made Musk one of the most significant financial backers of Trump's election campaign.

The scale of his contributions has resurfaced in discussions about the president's relationship with wealthy business figures, particularly as the Iran conflict creates economic consequences for American consumers.