US President Donald Trump is reportedly preparing a new military campaign against Iran that could involve strikes on nuclear facilities and civilian infrastructure, with the operation potentially launching after the 3 November US midterm elections. However, a senior Democratic senator who has been briefed on the proposed Iran war plan has warned that the strategy could trigger a devastating escalation rather than bring the conflict to a swift end.

Sen. Chris Murphy described the military blueprint as 'insane,' raising concerns about its potential consequences for US security and the wider Middle East. His warning comes as reports suggest the Pentagon has been developing options for a short but intense campaign against Tehran.

Senator Calls Trump's Iran War Plan 'Insane'

Murphy said he had a 'fairly detailed conversation' about the Trump administration's military plans during an appearance at the Middle East Institute on Thursday.

Although he declined to disclose specific details of the proposed Iran attack, the senator said the strategy could prolong the conflict and create a dangerous new cycle of violence.

'Their plan is insane,' Murphy said, adding that it would lead to 'devastating escalation' of the war.

In a post on X, the Democrat also warned that the operation would fail to achieve its objectives while potentially undermining America's commitment to the rule of law.

Trump is reportedly planning to restart war with Iran after the election.Some of us have been briefed on the war plan. And while I cannot disclose any details, I can say this: the plan is insane. It will not achieve objectives and will set off a new cycle of escalation. https://t.co/adWJfHVIok — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 29, 2026

Murphy sits on the Senate Foreign Relations and Appropriations committees, giving him access to discussions involving US foreign policy and military funding.

Trump Reportedly Weighs Strikes on Iran's Nuclear Sites

The senator's comments follow reports that the Pentagon has been asked to develop a military plan for Iran, potentially involving attacks on strategically important facilities.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump has been considering strikes against Iranian nuclear sites and civilian infrastructure as part of a short-duration, high-intensity campaign.

The reported strategy is intended to pressure Iranian leaders into returning to the negotiating table. However, Murphy questioned whether the proposed military operation would achieve that objective.

'They have certainly been asked by the president to develop a plan,' he said, adding that he did not know whether military officials believed the strategy would work.

The potential targeting of civilian infrastructure has raised particular concerns, although the reported operational details have not been officially confirmed by the White House.

Why Trump Is Waiting Until After 3 November

The timing of the reported Iran war plan has drawn attention because Trump has said he will not launch attacks against Tehran before the US midterm elections.

The elections are scheduled for 3 November, with reports indicating that Washington has told Gulf nations to prepare for a short-lived but intense military campaign afterwards.

The proposed operation would reportedly involve coordination with Israel, with the objective of forcing Iran's leadership back into negotiations.

However, there has been no official confirmation that Trump has approved the reported campaign or established a date for military action.

Iran Strikes Could Trigger Wider Middle East Conflict

Murphy warned that the proposed strategy could have serious consequences for American security interests, particularly if attacks lead to further retaliation.

He argued that rather than bringing the conflict closer to a resolution, the operation could prolong hostilities and trigger another round of escalation.

His warning also raised questions about the potential legal implications of targeting civilian infrastructure during military operations.

Stewart's Separate Warning Over Election Response

Meanwhile, comedian Jon Stewart raised separate concerns about Trump's potential response to the 3 November midterm results. During The Weekly Show's final episode before the election, Stewart predicted that the president could attempt another January 6-style episode if Republicans suffered a landslide defeat to Democrats.

His comments add to the political tensions surrounding the upcoming vote, which comes as Trump's reported military options against Iran face scrutiny from lawmakers.