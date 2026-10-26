Christian commentator Samuel Sey was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at an Ohio airport on 21 October 2026, officials said.

The Ghanaian-born writer, who has defended President Donald Trump's deportation policies, now faces the possibility of leaving the country. Supporters insist that an immigration paperwork problem may be behind his detention.

Sey, 39, moved from Canada to Ohio in 2022 after marrying Annie, according to a post on his blog, Slow to Write.

His arrest has brought renewed attention to his support for immigration enforcement, but the competing accounts of his status remain unresolved.

DHS Alleges Overstay After Samuel Sey's ICE Arrest

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) says Sey entered the United States legally in 2022 but overstayed his authorised period of admission. Officials also say he has no pending immigration applications.

'Sey has no pending applications and accepted voluntary departure,' a DHS spokesperson told Religion News Service.

The department additionally claimed that Sey's overstay exceeded four years. It has not released his admission records or the expiration date needed to assess that calculation. Nor has Sey's own account of the alleged voluntary departure agreement been independently obtained.

Jail records examined by The Roys Report showed that Sey was booked into Butler County Jail in Hamilton, Ohio, on 21 October. His status on 23 October was listed as 'Hold for ICE', with no criminal charge recorded. Immigration detention does not, by itself, amount to criminal prosecution.

Conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey publicly described the situation as a paperwork issue. Joel Berry, who organised a fundraiser for Sey's family, called it a clerical mistake.

The fundraising appeal says Annie is seeking her husband's release on bail so he can address possible problems with his immigration documentation. It also seeks help with family expenses and legal costs while he is unable to work. The appeal describes the couple as parents of three children.

These accounts have not established that officials made an error. Equally, DHS's assertion does not substitute for the underlying documents needed to determine exactly what happened.

Sey has discussed his circumstances before. In a blog post seeking financial support, he wrote that he was awaiting permanent residency and was not legally permitted to work in America at the time.

In a separate 2025 essay, however, he described himself as a legal resident whose immigration process remained incomplete. Those statements refer to different points in time. Neither establishes his legal position when ICE detained him.

Samuel Sey's Defence of Deportations Draws Divided Reaction

Sey built his profile through Christian commentary on politics, race and religion. He has written for conservative outlets and repeatedly defended immigration enforcement, including the Trump administration's deportation drive.

'Christian ethics do not denounce deportations. They demand it,' he wrote in a 2025 essay entitled It's Not UnChristian To Deport Illegal Immigrants.

He argued that compassion towards migrants should coexist with enforcement of immigration rules. He has also criticised demonstrations against ICE, while at other times challenging Trump's positions on abortion. Describing Sey simply as an unwavering MAGA supporter would obscure those differences.

His arrest has divided conservative Christian figures. Stuckey appealed for prayers for his family, while Texas pastor Joel Webbon welcomed the prospect of his removal, according to The Roys Report.

Berry defended Sey without withdrawing his backing for immigration authorities. He publicly reaffirmed his support for ICE, even as he sought assistance for Sey's family. That tension makes the case politically striking, but it cannot settle the legal questions.

The Justice Department explains that voluntary departure can allow eligible migrants to leave without a formal removal order. DHS's language regarding Sey's removal does not clarify which procedure applies to him.