Tom Cruise, now 62 and still one of Hollywood's most bankable stars, has made it clear he sees no finish line in his career.

Speaking at the New York premiere of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and later during his honorary Oscar speech at the Governors Awards, Cruise declared that he intends to continue making films well into his 100s.



'I actually said I'm going to make movies into my 80s; actually, I'm going to make them into my 100s,' he told The Hollywood Reporter. 'I will never stop.'

A Lifetime Commitment to Cinema

In an interview with Good Morning America, Cruise reiterated his lifelong love for filmmaking, emphasising that retirement is not on his radar.

He acknowledged that while The Final Reckoning might mark the end of his tenure as Ethan Hunt in the Mission: Impossible franchise, it does not signal the end of his career, according to Cinema Express.

According to The Guardian, Cruise's ambition extends beyond blockbusters; he is passionate about exploring a variety of genres, including drama and comedy.

Age Is Just a Number

Cruise's announcement comes amid a broader discussion about ageing in Hollywood. He cited Harrison Ford — who continues to act into his 80s — as an inspiration, according to NME.

Yet Cruise insists he plans to surpass that benchmark, saying on GamesRadar, 'I'm going to make movies into my 100s.'

Even at his age, Cruise continues to perform his own high-risk stunts. During the premiere of The Final Reckoning, he described his 'pre-stunt rituals' that help him prepare safely for action sequences, reports NME.

A Healthy Lifestyle to Match His Ambition

A disciplined approach to fitness supports Cruise's long-term career vision. As Business Insider notes, his fitness habits — including sea kayaking, rock climbing, and maintaining mental engagement — reflect traits commonly seen in centenarians.

Health experts say that maintaining physical activity, curiosity, and mental engagement are key factors for living past 100.

Supporting the Next Generation

Despite his own ambitions, Cruise has demonstrated humility and a willingness to mentor others. In a recent interview with The Independent, he said he does not want to be 'the last great movie star,' praising actors like Michael B Jordan for their talent and potential.

Cruise's philosophy treats acting as a lifelong mission. He once told colleagues, 'Don't ask permission to create. If you're interested in dancing and singing, do it.'

'I will learn a skill, and I know eventually I'm going to use it in a movie,' according to People.

What's Next for Tom Cruise

Far from slowing down, Cruise has multiple projects in the pipeline, including a collaboration with Oscar-winning director Alejandro González Iñárritu, according to Cinema Express.

While The Final Reckoning may close the book on one of his most iconic roles, Cruise's long-term ambition makes one thing clear: this is not the end of the story, but the beginning of another chapter — one he intends to keep writing for decades to come.