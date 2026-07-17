Investor concerns about a fading Buffett premium after Warren Buffett stepped down from the helm of Berkshire Hathaway were assuaged after The Oracle of Omaha disclosed he still heavily influences trades at the conglomerate.

Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a new position in Alphabet in Q3 2025, buying 17.8 million Class A shares of Google's parent company. In Q1 2026, Berkshire bumped its stake in Alphabet by 203% or 36.4 million shares. Currently, Berkshire holds 54.2 million Alphabet shares worth $15.6 billion, making it one of the top portfolio holdings.

Investors were taken aback by the Alphabet trade, especially in Q1, despite mounting fears of an AI bubble. Many believed the latest trades are part of Berskhire new chief Greg Abel's new strategy for the company, but Buffett squashed those speculations in the latest interview with CNBC.

The legendary investor told CNBC that he talks with Abel all the time, and he was the one who initiated the Alphabet trade. 'I am not doing anything that he doesn't approve of. He's not doing anything I don't approve of. We talk all the time, but he is the decider,' Buffett had stated.

'The trick in life, I mean investing, is to find businesses that are going to earn high returns on capital for an extended period of time,' he added.

Buffett Regrets Not Investing in Alphabet Sooner

Buffett added that he 'made a mistake' by not piling cash into the Alphabet stock sooner. He had also expressed regret over missing out on the company's early emergence. In 2018, Buffett acknowledged that despite witnessing the growth of Google's ad business through Geico, which is an early customer, he couldn't muster enough confidence that the tech giant would emerge as the long-term winner in the era of AI.

'I would say that I don't like it as well as at least four or five other businesses that we own,' he said, highlighting that the extreme funding needed to stay afloat in the AI race is a headwind for the company as well as for its rivals.

'The real question with Google and all of its competitors now is, because they're all laying out hundreds of billions— and that's real money— whether they can sustain this level of spending. They weren't playing that game with computer software,' Buffett added.

Buffett Says Market Could Be Running Out of Value Stocks

Buffett is widely popular for his value investing philosophy of buying great businesses at lower than their intrinsic business valuations and holding onto them forever. However, he said during the interview that it is difficult to find value stocks when everyone is gambling in markets.

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'There are times when opportunities are just thrown at you so fast you can't, you know — it's unbelievable. And then there's other times when you're very, very lucky if you find one thing in a couple of years. And it should always be that the latter is what prevails,' he explained.

Buffett concluded by saying that, given that humans gamble so much, there's more money in 'cultivating gamblers than in cultivating investors.'

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