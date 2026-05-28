Donald Trump is living in a 'MAGA mirage' in Washington, buoyed by adoring core supporters after this week's Republican primary wins but out of step with the wider country, according to political analyst David Rothkopf, who argues the president is being misled by his own base.

The comments came after Trump, 79, used his Truth Social platform on Tuesday night to celebrate a clean sweep of his 2026 primary endorsements, including scandal-hit Texas attorney general Ken Paxton's victory over sitting senator John Cornyn.

Trump reposted a Fox News graphic highlighting his success and wrote: 'Thank you America for this unprecedented support!!!' Rothkopf, speaking on The Daily Beast podcast, said that reading was badly distorted because the voters turning out in these contests are largely Trump's most committed loyalists rather than a cross-section of the US electorate. His characterisation of a 'MAGA mirage' remains opinion, not independently verified fact.

Thank you America for this unprecedented support!!! President DJThttps://t.co/EnjBrJfjod



( TruthSocial: May 27 2026, 8:54 AM ET )​​​‍​​‌‍​​‌‍​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​‌‍​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​‌‍​​​​‌‍​​​​‌‍ pic.twitter.com/bKZ6G93fyQ — Commentary Donald J Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) May 27, 2026

How The Mirage Took Shape

The trigger for Rothkopf's warning was Trump's intervention in Texas, where his endorsement helped Paxton oust Cornyn in the Republican Senate primary. Trump then treated the result as proof that his grip on the party remains unshaken and, by implication, that his wider national standing is secure.

Rothkopf pushed back firmly on that idea. He told host Joanna Coles that the people most likely to vote in a Republican primary are a narrow band of citizens already intensely committed to Trump. He described them as the 'one-third of Americans who will follow him into the fires of hell,' arguing that their enthusiasm is distorting perceptions of his strength.

In his view, the current run of primaries has become 'distortionary.' He said commentators were over-reading Trump's sway in places like Indiana and Texas, insisting that the real story is simply that Trump still holds strong influence 'among his lunatic faithful.' That is Rothkopf's phrasing, not a neutral assessment, but it reflects his belief that the president is mistaking base fervour for broad approval.

Rothkopf, who is The Daily Beast's chief global affairs columnist and a former editor-in-chief of Foreign Policy, went further. He argued that the most hardline elements of Trump's movement are now pushing candidates who are 'crazier still,' and that this will matter in November when the general electorate weighs in. At that point, he suggested, the 'other two-thirds of America' will have the chance to speak, with consequences for both Congress and the presidency.

On the same podcast, he pointed to what he sees as the real headline from the night: that Democrats have 'a good chance of taking control of the Senate as well as the House.' In his telling, that is the longer-term risk hidden behind Trump's short-term celebrations.

Primary Wins And Poll Warnings

The Texas race captures that tension neatly. Trump's move to back Paxton against Cornyn, 74, thrilled many of his supporters but rattled Senate Republicans and energised Democrats. Paxton has long been dogged by controversy, including impeachment by the Republican-controlled Texas House in 2023 before his acquittal in the state Senate, and his wife filing for divorce last year on 'biblical grounds' after reports of an affair.

'His flaws were all out there. This wasn't secrets that were dripping out,' Coles noted. Paxton's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rothkopf argued that Paxton's primary win says relatively little about how Texans as a whole will vote in November. He cited internal polling from Lone Star Rising, a pro-James Talarico political action committee, which reportedly shows the Democratic nominee holding a seven-point lead over Paxton in a hypothetical general election match-up. Those figures have not been released publicly, and internal polls can favour the paying campaign, but they underline the gap between primary enthusiasm and broader appeal.

'I don't think it says anything about the people of Texas,' Rothkopf said of Paxton's victory. 'I think it says something about the people who show up and vote in a Republican primary in Texas.'

He then widened the lens to Trump himself. Citing data from RealClearPolitics, he said Trump's average national disapproval rating stands at 58.3 per cent, the highest of his two terms and slightly above the previous peak of 57.9 per cent recorded after the Capitol insurrection. Those numbers sit uneasily alongside the triumphant posts about primary sweeps.

Trump's overall approval remains anchored by Republicans, with 85 per cent backing him in a Washington Post, ABC News and Ipsos poll. But the intensity of that support has slipped: 45 per cent of Republicans now say they strongly approve of his performance, down from 53 per cent in September and the lowest mark across both terms. Rothkopf's argument is that Trump is looking at the country through the lens of fervent supporters at rallies and primaries while missing the quieter erosion elsewhere.

He summed it up bluntly, saying Trump is 'underwater in almost everything, and about two-thirds of Americans ... feel he's doing a lousy job at most things'. The ellipsis reflects a pause in his spoken remarks rather than missing words.

White House Pushback

The White House did not leave the criticism unanswered. Asked by The Daily Beast to respond, spokesman Davis Ingle issued a sharply worded statement attacking Rothkopf rather than engaging with his figures or arguments.

'David Rothkopf is a far-left loser who clearly suffers from a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain,' Ingle wrote.

The insult underlines how polarised the debate around Trump's standing has become. On one side are commentators like Rothkopf, warning that the president is trapped in a political fantasy built around a loyal third of the country. On the other is a White House that appears content to dismiss such warnings as hostility, even as polling suggests the ground beneath that 'MAGA mirage' is less solid than Tuesday night's victory laps implied.