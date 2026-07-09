Alien mystery is back on the agenda in Washington, after former NASA Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) study member Mike Gold claimed that US officials are now actively working on declassifying previously secret UFO material and urged investigators to scour NASA's vast space archives for unreleased footage.

In an interview with journalist Ross Coulthart, Gold said the next phase of disclosure would reach well beyond the three public 'tranches' of records already released under President Donald Trump.

The UFO and alien research community, which has complained that each new cache of government documents has looked more like a re-packaging exercise than a genuine lifting of the veil. The earlier releases largely drawn from military reports and earth-based sightings generated headlines but left many observers unconvinced that the US government had shown its most sensitive hand, or anything that might settle long‑running questions about mysterious craft in the skies.

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Gold, who served on NASA's independent UAP study team, argued that perception is at least partly accurate. According to his account, the three tranches published so far were never meant to be the end point. Instead, he described them as the 'low-hanging fruit' of transparency, in which already‑known or easier‑to‑release material was packaged up for public consumption while more contentious files remained behind the classification wall.

'There's not a fourth tranche coming. There's an entire process... working on declassification,' Gold said, suggesting that the conversation inside government has shifted from whether to release records to how far and how fast officials can go. His choice of words matters; 'process' is bureaucratic code for something grinding forward but resisting firm deadlines.

Gold did not promise a dramatic alien reveal on a particular date, or new crash‑retrieval documents ready to drop. Instead, he painted a slower, more procedural picture in which the National Archives and other agencies are trying to identify what can be safely downgraded without colliding with national security rules or exposing intelligence methods. In his reading, it is bureaucracy, not a grand, monolithic cover‑up, that is now doing much of the delaying.

NASA Archives And The Space-Based Alien Question

Gold's sharper criticism was reserved for where investigators have been looking. So far, most high‑profile UFO and UAP material has come from fighter jets, pilots and radar systems close to Earth. Gold thinks that is only half the story. He wants a pivot towards NASA's own treasure trove of space‑based data tens of thousands of hours of footage and sensor logs gathered far above the atmosphere.

'I want to focus more on the space regime,' he said, arguing that any serious attempt to understand unknown objects naturally has to involve the vantage points that only NASA and allied agencies possess. He pointed to previous comments from Christopher Mellon, a former Pentagon official and now head of the Disclosure Foundation board, who has been outspoken about the US holding quantities of unreleased UFO footage.

Gold's bluntest line was aimed at that gap in the record. 'We've gotten no data relative to our space‑based assets,' he said, before adding, 'and that's impossible.' The implication is clear enough: if the US is monitoring low Earth orbit, the Moon and beyond with advanced instruments, it stretches credibility to suggest that nothing anomalous has ever shown up, or that every questionable frame of video has been dismissed without controversy.

None of this, to be clear, amounts to proof that alien craft are flitting through NASA imagery. Gold did not make that leap, and there remains no confirmed public evidence that any government holds verified alien technology or biological material. Without those details, his comments sit in the grey zone between frustration and revelation a former insider insisting there is more material behind the curtain, but not yet able to show it.

Online Believers See Momentum In Slow Declassification

Despite that ambiguity, Gold's interview has been eagerly seized upon by parts of the online UFO community, who see it as a sign that the push for greater disclosure is still in motion. On Reddit, one user welcomed his remarks as a counterweight to what they saw as creeping cynicism.

'Don't listen to the naysayers. Who cares if they call you gullible? Like we haven't heard that for the last 80 years, too?' the user wrote, dismissing the idea that disappointment so far should translate into giving up. When another poster asked, '...why do you think this time will be different?,' the reply was blunt: officials had given 'no evidence they're going to stop,' coupled with the observation, 'I'm sure declassification takes time.'

That quiet patience is not universal. There remains a vocal strand of scepticism, both from those who think talk of alien craft is wildly overblown and from hard‑core believers who suspect that any public process will always keep the most dramatic truths locked away. Gold's framing sits somewhere in the middle. He is not promising a Hollywood‑style reveal, but he is telling anyone who will listen that the official story is still being written, that the space‑age archives have barely been touched, and that the most interesting questions are not yet closed.

Nothing he described is independently confirmed, and until specific documents, images or videos are actually published and properly scrutinised every ambitious claim about hidden footage and secret repositories will need to be treated with a degree of caution.