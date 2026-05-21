At the highly anticipated Survivor 50 finale on Wednesday host Jeff Probst had an all-time TV blunder where he by mistake spoiled who would be the last person to make the finale.

'So Now, We're Going to Watch Rizo lose'

The gaff began as Probst was talking about the fire making challenge between Rizo and Johnathan.

'Camp life is also about firemaking,' Probst said as Rizo stood next him. 'I don't know if there's something in there to think about, anyway, Rizo, you've become the final member of our jury. Take a spot over here.'

'This is it. These are our people. Their games fell a little short, but this is the group that is going to,' Probst continued.

Probst seemed confused as he spoke during the live finale, before stopping.

'What just happened?' Probst asked.

Other contestants who were sitting around Rizo talked over each other as they told Jeff Probst that 'the fire hasn't happened yet.'

After they came back from commercial break Probst cleared the air.

'Alright, so, I love doing live television,' he said. 'In case you're confused, this is what happened. We were going to show you fire-making, and then have the loser of fire-making, Rizo, come out and talk about if he had practiced fire-making maybe he would've won. Instead, we did a Survivor twist, it's the last twist of the season. We call it, "A peek into the future." So now, we're going to watch Rizo lose in a fire to Jonathan.'

What was the Theme of Season 50?

The theme of season 50 was 'hands in the fans' where the fans could vote on certain elements of the show before production started. However, as the Washington Post described it did not turn out as expected.

'Yes, the fan poll — "I want the tribes to switch" or "I do not want the tribes to switch" — tilted in favor of the former. The options, however, did not specify a critical element: the timing. It's unlikely that any invested viewer would have voted to implement the twist so early and derail the game before it gained steam,'

'I've got to say, I'm kind of [mad] at the fans right now,' contestant Charlie Davis said at the time. 'Now I've got to be, like, great first impressions all over again?'

The tribe swap ended up taking place far earlier than any of the fans anticipated and ended up messing up some players gameplay off of purely luck and not skill.

What is Next For Survivor After 50 Seasons?

Now that Survivor has passed its 50th milestone season there are obvious questions about what comes next for the show. Probst did give fans some answers at the end of the finale.

'After that, Probst cued up footage from Season 51, which will debut this fall. Titled "The Open Era," the design of the season pulls heavily from "Survivor" history: Every twist or advantage that "Survivor" has ever introduced will come back into play,' according to Yahoo News.

Probst said idea behind 'The Open Era' is that anything 'that has ever happened at any time on the show can happen in any season at any time in any order without any warning. He said that Season 51 has finished shooting, and that it's 'very fun.'