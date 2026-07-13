The US government's debt burden has reached another historic milestone, and the cost of carrying it is becoming almost as alarming as the debt itself.

According to the latest estimates from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), the federal government is now spending $24 billion every week to pay interest on its national debt, which stood at over $39.4 trillion, making it one of the Administration's fastest-growing expenses.

Through the first nine months of fiscal 2026, beginning in October, the US Treasury has borrowed an average of $155 billion every month, implying a gap between government spending and tax revenues. At that pace, federal borrowing has exceeded by $1.39 trillion during the fiscal year, even before its final quarter.

Meanwhile, the CBO estimates that interest payments during the first nine months of fiscal 2026 totaled $939 billion, up 13% or $100 billion from a year earlier. Higher long-term interest rates, combined with a steadily expanding debt load, are driving the increase.

To put the figure into perspective, the federal government is now spending more on interest than on many of its largest agencies.

The CBO estimated that interest costs exceeded the combined spending on the US Departments of Commerce, Education, Homeland Security, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Small Business Administration, and several other federal programs. Meanwhile, these costs are also $20 billion higher than total Defense Department outlays over the same period.

At the same time, Social Security benefits rose by $62 billion because of increases in average benefits and in the number of beneficiaries, while Medicare outlays rose by $58 billion due to higher enrollment and payment rates for services. Rising costs per enrollee meant Medicaid spending increased by $49 billion, or a considerable 10%.

A Growing Challenge for Policymakers

Unlike discretionary spending, interest payments do not fund new infrastructure, healthcare, education or defense capabilities, but represent the cost of financing money already borrowed in previous years. As debt accumulates and borrowing rates remain elevated compared with the ultra-low-rate era following the 2008 financial crisis, servicing the debt consumes an increasingly large share of the federal budget.

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Economists warn that higher interest costs can gradually reduce fiscal flexibility. Every additional dollar spent paying bondholders is a dollar that cannot be used for new government priorities without additional borrowing or higher taxes.

US Treasury data shows that total outstanding federal debt recently $39 trillion, with debt held by the public accounting for the majority of the total. The figure has nearly doubled over the past decade as the government financed pandemic relief, rising entitlement costs, defense spending, and persistent budget deficits.

While U. Treasury securities remain among the safest assets in global financial markets, investors are paying close attention to the pace of borrowing. Rising Treasury yields ramp up the government's financing costs, creating a feedback loop in which higher debt generates larger interest payments that can, in turn, require even more borrowing.

For now, the US continues to have strong access to global capital markets, and there is no immediate indication of funding stress, but the latest CBO figures highlight the scale of the fiscal challenge ahead.

With Washington borrowing an average of $155 billion every month, while paying $24 billion every week in interest alone, the cost of servicing America's record debt is becoming one of the defining financial issues facing the US economy.