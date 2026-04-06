Donald Trump may own 15 championship golf courses across three continents, have hosted LIV Golf tournaments and played alongside Tiger Woods — but the one club that has eluded him is Augusta National. And according to legendary golf coach Butch Harmon, that is unlikely to change anytime soon.

Speaking to journalists ahead of this week's 2026 Masters Tournament, Harmon — who has known Trump for the better part of his life — delivered a candid assessment of why the US president does not fit Augusta's membership profile. 'I think you can answer that yourself — because he's Trump,' Harmon told reporters. 'I think he is who he is. He's full of himself. He's the type of person that I don't think fits the profile of an Augusta member.'

A Lifelong Acquaintance, a Frank Verdict

What gives Harmon's comments particular weight is the closeness of his connection to Trump. The 82-year-old has known Trump for most of his life, as Trump's father was a member at Winged Foot, where Harmon's father Claude, served as head professional. This is the view of someone who has watched Trump up close for decades.

'What you see is what you get with him. And I don't think his personality fits the membership at Augusta,' Harmon added. He also made clear that holding the presidency offers no advantage, pointing out that other golf-loving commanders-in-chief have faced the same barrier. 'I don't think that "being president" has anything to do with it, because there's been a lot of other presidents who played golf, and they're not members. Clinton, Obama, they played golf. I think it's just his personality doesn't mix with that particular club. That's as politically correct as I can be,' he said.

What Augusta Actually Looks For

Augusta National's membership criteria have long been a subject of fascination precisely because so little is officially disclosed. Members do not apply to join — they are invited, and making it known that one is interested is considered a near-certain way to ensure the invitation never arrives.



Prospective members must be nominated by an existing member, followed by a rigorous review that considers character and contributions to the world, rather than a handicap or wealth. The financial barrier is, by the standards of the ultra-wealthy, remarkably modest. The estimated joining fee is approximately $40,000 (£31,000), and annual dues are $4,000 (£3,100). But the money was never the point of the green jacket.



Among the known members are Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian, who were confirmed as new additions in 2025. The roster reflects a standard that prizes discretion and temperament — qualities that critics and allies alike would seldom associate with the current US president.

Donald Trump Has Reportedly Been Rejected By Augusta National Golf Club – Here’s The Reason Whyhttps://t.co/9z8yOO8WWE — Jesus Chrysler (@JesusChryslerII) April 6, 2026

The Presidential Precedent

Historically, Dwight D Eisenhower and his wife, Mamie, were personally invited to Augusta by co-founder Clifford Roberts in 1948, making Eisenhower the only sitting or former president confirmed as a full member of the club. Augusta built him a seven-room cabin that is still in use today. No president since has received the same distinction, despite many having played the course as guests.

Trump's own golf credentials are substantial by any measure. Doral, Bedminster and Turnberry are among the 17 Trump Organisation championship courses spread across the US, Scotland, Ireland and the UAE. Yet Augusta, which does not host events, does not pursue prestige through association, and does not bend its culture to accommodate reputation, remains the one door that will not open.

Harmon's remarks arrive in the same week that the 2026 Masters gets underway — an event that this year takes place without both Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, with Woods stepping away following a DUI arrest and rollover crash in Florida, and Mickelson withdrawing, citing a family health matter. It marks the first time since 1994 that the tournament's field will not include either player.

Yet perhaps the most-discussed figure heading into golf's most prestigious week is not a player at all, but a president — one whose Augusta ambitions have long been the subject of quiet speculation. That alone says something about both Trump's complicated relationship with the sport and Augusta's enduring ability to set its own terms, regardless of who occupies the White House.