Curiosity is swirling over whether the Warren Occult Museum has re-opened, as reports emerge that Annabelle, the infamous haunted doll, has once again 'moved out'. The Monroe, Connecticut museum, founded by paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, has long captivated supernatural enthusiasts.

Speculation fueled by posts on TikTok, Reddit, and other social media platforms has left fans wondering about Annabelle's whereabouts, who now oversees the Warren collection, and what the museum's future holds.

The Warren Occult Museum's Past and Present

The Warren Occult Museum became famous for housing hundreds of haunted artefacts collected during the careers of Ed and Lorraine Warren, whose investigations inspired The Conjuring film series.

Located at their family home in Monroe, Connecticut, the museum was a site of pilgrimage for paranormal enthusiasts until it closed in 2019 due to zoning and safety concerns.

In August 2025, comedian Matt Rife and YouTuber Elton Castee announced they had purchased the Warren property and taken legal guardianship of the artefacts, including Annabelle. They confirmed plans to reopen the museum later this year, with tours and overnight stays set to begin in November.

Although the museum remains closed to the public, its contents, particularly Annabelle, continue to draw global attention.

Annabelle Rumours Resurface

Annabelle has long been regarded as one of the most infamous haunted dolls in history, with many attributing unexplained events to her alleged curse. Recent rumours online claimed she had gone missing or been moved out of the museum permanently.

In reality, Annabelle remains secure in her protective glass case, monitored by the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR). The confusion stems from her inclusion in the 'Devils on the Run' tour, where Annabelle travelled across the United States alongside other haunted artefacts earlier this year.

The controlled movement of the doll for exhibitions appears to have been misinterpreted by fans, fuelling speculation that she had left the museum permanently. Officials have repeatedly confirmed Annabelle is accounted for and under strict supervision.

Paranormal Tragedy Fuels Speculation

The debate around Annabelle's status intensified in July 2025 following the sudden death of paranormal investigator Dan Rivera, who had worked as a handler for the doll during tours. Rivera died in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, while accompanying the 'Devils on the Run' exhibition.

The coroner later confirmed Rivera's cause of death as natural cardiac issues, stressing that Annabelle was not present in his room at the time.

Despite this, speculation linking his death to the doll spread quickly across social media, with some suggesting supernatural involvement. The incident added to the aura of mystery that surrounds Annabelle and reignited longstanding conspiracy theories.

Public Fascination and Ongoing Speculation

Despite official clarifications, Annabelle remains a source of fascination and fear. Online debates continue to question whether the doll is truly secure and whether the Warren Museum will return in its original form.

Social media posts referencing Annabelle's supposed 'escape' or 'move' continue to go viral, keeping her reputation alive.

While the Warren Occult Museum has not reopened since 2019, the new guardianship under Rife and Castee ensures that Annabelle and the wider collection remain in public focus. The museum is not closing, but preparing for a new chapter that appears certain to draw further interest from both believers and sceptics alike.