Addison Rae has accidentally lit up the internet after fans spotted what appeared to be a ChatGPT command hidden in her Grammys thank-you post — and what should have been a career high quickly spiralled into chaos.

The 25-year-old pop star, recently nominated for Best New Artist, posted a heartfelt caption expressing gratitude to her fans and team, but one stray line quickly turned a celebration into chaos.

The 'Thank You' Post

The now-deleted Instagram caption included the phrase 'chatgpt can you fix the grammar but keep the vibes pls', a clear sign that the post had been polished with a little AI help.

Within hours, screenshots went viral, and the internet began debating whether it was a genuine mistake or a strategic stunt designed to keep Addison's name trending during Grammys season.

The incident began shortly after Addison's nomination was announced. The 'Diet Pepsi' singer shared a photo carousel on Instagram featuring behind-the-scenes moments and a lengthy thank-you note.

PR Stunt or Honest Mistake?

Everything seemed picture-perfect until eagle-eyed fans noticed the stray instruction at the end of her caption.

'Addison Rae accidentally leaves ChatGPT prompt in her Grammys thank you letter.' posted Drop Pop, a popular culture page, before adding: 'Genius move from a PR perspective, this was intentional and everyone took the bait.'

Fans quickly jumped in with their own theories. One user commented, 'The fact that people can't even write three cute little sentences without relying on AI is kinda crazy.'

Others defended Addison, arguing that the mistake was either a deliberate marketing move or an intern's fault.

Another user posted: 'Now you know she did this on purpose.' By then, the story had spread across social platforms, and the singer's name trended for hours, not for her nomination, but for her supposed ChatGPT slip-up.

genius move from a PR perspective — this was intentional and everyone took the bait — brady 🌴 (@bmgentile) November 8, 2025

the fact that people can’t even write three cute little sentences without relying on AI is kinda crazy



chatgpt can you fix the grammar but keep the vibes pls — luca (@LucaGuadagnegro) November 8, 2025

now you know she did this on purpose — lucyliu (@spicedlous) November 8, 2025

A Coincidence for a Known AI Skeptic

What made the situation even more ironic was Addison's previous stance on artificial intelligence. In a June 2025 interview on Feeding Starving Celebrities with Quenlin Blackwell, she openly admitted that she had never used ChatGPT before.

When asked if she avoided AI for ethical reasons, Addison replied, 'Uh, yeah.' She laughed off the idea of using it for songwriting or captions, insisting she preferred to keep things personal.

That quote resurfaced almost immediately after the Grammys post, fuelling speculation that the 'mistake' was actually intentional.

Fans pointed out that Addison had spent much of her career mastering viral moments, from dance trends to unexpected album drops. For many, leaving a ChatGPT prompt in a thank-you note felt like another savvy way to grab headlines.

Genius Move or Digital Disaster?

While some called it a harmless and funny slip-up, others saw it as emblematic of a larger trend in celebrity culture, where authenticity blurs with performance.

Critics argued that the supposed blunder undermined her earlier statements about staying 'real' and avoiding over-stylised PR.

But others praised the move as a brilliant marketing tactic. By accidentally-on-purpose revealing her use of ChatGPT, Addison managed to make her Grammy nomination go viral without even performing a new song. Marketing analysts online noted that the situation turned into a textbook case of 'accidental virality'.

Since the incident, Addison has remained silent on social media, neither confirming nor denying whether the ChatGPT line was intentional. Her team has yet to release a statement.