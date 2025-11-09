Sir Rod Stewart has divided BBC viewers after opening this year's Festival of Remembrance with a performance some deemed too lively for the solemn occasion — while others praised the 80-year-old legend for his enduring energy and class.

The Opening Performance

The Maggie May singer was among the high-profile acts taking to the stage at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday night.

Hosted by Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, the annual event was attended by the King, Queen, the Princess of Wales, Prince George, Prince Edward, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

Sir Rod opened the star-studded evening, accompanied by the RAF Squadronaires, with a rendition of Sentimental Journey — the 1944 Doris Day classic.

The upbeat number saw the singer shimmying across the stage, earning cheers from those in attendance but mixed reactions from BBC viewers watching at home.

Mixed Reactions Online

Moments after his performance aired, X (formerly Twitter) lit up with divided opinions. Some viewers criticised Stewart's lively stage presence as 'inappropriate' for the sombre event.

Rod Stewart is totally inappropriate for the Festival of Remembrance. Can't sing now, but even if he could his style would still be completely out of place. Is this turning into a gig ? — 🦅 (@raystratman) November 8, 2025

Feel guilty posting this because it's about remembering those who sacrificed everything, but if a newbie gave a performance like Rod Stewart just has, they wouldn't be booked again. Very sad he's living off the performer he used to be. #FestivalOfRemembrance — TM Vernon (@TMVernon_21) November 8, 2025

The criticism continued after Stewart returned to perform his emotional hit Sailing, with one viewer writing:

Festival of Remembrance - Rod Stewart really cannot sing 'Sailing' - he's really losing the ability now. What a disgrace #FestivalofRemembrance — 🦋🦋 Shaz 🦋🦋 (@shazzy93) November 8, 2025

Fans Rally in Defence

Despite the backlash, many fans defended the veteran performer, insisting he struck the right note and brought a heartfelt touch to the event.

Must say I thought he did a good job , as one would expect from the old rocker — Brian Rowlands (@rowlandsbb) November 8, 2025

Great to see in 2025 Rod Stewart still doing so well after how they showed him in South park in 1999 #FestivalOfRemembrance — Christo (@ChristoMaass87) November 8, 2025

Others praised him for his energy and professionalism at his age:

Sir Rod Stewart isn't looking (or sounding) half bad for a man of 80! Good for him. #FestivalofRemembrance — Brian (@BMM1882) November 8, 2025

Royal Presence and Emotional Moments

The evening also featured performances from Sam Ryder, Keala Settle, Blessing Offor, Douglas Booth, The Wellerman, and Waddingham herself, who performed We'll Meet Again in honour of her veteran grandfather.

King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and the Princess of Wales watched from the Royal Box alongside Prince George, who attended the event for the first time.

The night paid tribute to the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and marked 25 years since the UK lifted its ban on gay, lesbian and bisexual personnel serving openly in the armed forces.

The Royal Family and audience gave a standing ovation as Chelsea Pensioners in their iconic red uniforms marched across the stage to The Boys Of The Old Brigade.

A Divisive But Memorable Tribute

While some accused Stewart of missing the emotional tone, others saw his performance as a celebration of resilience and spirit, fitting for an event honouring those who served and sacrificed.

As the debate continues online, one thing is certain: even at 80, Sir Rod Stewart remains one of Britain's most talked-about performers, capable of stirring emotion, admiration, and controversy in equal measure.