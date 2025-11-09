Kim Kardashian has revealed she did not pass the California Bar Exam, but insists she will not be giving up on her dream of becoming a fully qualified lawyer.

The Kardashians star shared the news on her Instagram story on Saturday, 8 November, telling her followers that although she 'fell short', the result has only fuelled her determination to continue.

'Well... I'm not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV,' Kardashian wrote, referring to her role as a divorce attorney in Ryan Murphy's legal drama All's Fair.

'I'm still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up – just more studying and even more determination.'

She added: 'Thank you to everyone who has supported and encouraged me along the way so far. Falling short isn't failure – it's fuel. I was so close to passing the exam and that only motivates me even more. Let's go!'

First Attempt At The Full California Bar

The 45-year-old entrepreneur has been open about her six-year legal journey, which began in 2018 after she helped campaign for the release of Alice Marie Johnson, a grandmother serving a life sentence for a non-violent drug offence.

This was Kardashian's first attempt at the full California Bar Exam, one of the toughest professional tests in the United States.

According to the State Bar of California, only 53.8% of candidates passed the most recent exam. The next opportunity to retake it will be in February 2026.

Before becoming eligible for the main bar exam, Kardashian had to pass California's First-Year Law Students' Exam, commonly known as the 'baby bar'.

OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!



Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection.



For anyone who doesn't know my law school journey, know this wasn't easy or handed to me. pic.twitter.com/44UiguM4bJ — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) December 13, 2021

She achieved that milestone in 2021 after three previous failures, describing the result at the time as 'the best feeling ever'.

Following In Her Father's Footsteps

Kardashian has often said she was inspired by her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., who rose to prominence as part of the legal 'Dream Team' that defended O.J. Simpson during his 1995 murder trial.

In May 2025, she celebrated another key milestone, announcing she had graduated from law school after six years of study.

Although she did not attend a traditional law school, Kardashian studied through California's apprenticeship route, working under the supervision of lawyers including Van Jones and Jessica Jackson.

AI Confession Adds A Modern Twist

Days before revealing her bar exam results, Kardashian made headlines after admitting she had used ChatGPT to help with her studies.

During a Vanity Fair lie-detector interview with All's Fair co-star Teyana Taylor, Kardashian said she occasionally turned to the AI chatbot for legal queries.

When Taylor asked if that meant she was 'cheating', Kardashian replied that the chatbot's answers were 'always wrong' and had even caused her to fail tests.

The confession drew amused reactions online, with many fans joking that not even artificial intelligence could help her conquer California's notoriously difficult legal exams.

Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for failing her law exams



Kim Kardashian revealed that she used ChatGPT to help her study for her exams when she was in law school: "They're always wrong." pic.twitter.com/uc3bwZlaSE — Pirat_Nation 🔴 (@Pirat_Nation) November 6, 2025

'No Giving Up'

Despite the disappointment, Kardashian said she remains focused on achieving her legal ambitions.

'I was so close,' she told her 365 million Instagram followers. 'That only motivates me even more.'

The next California Bar Exam will take place in February 2026, giving her more than a year to prepare for another attempt. If she succeeds, Kardashian will finally join the ranks of qualified attorneys — a milestone she has promised to reach 'no matter how long it takes'.