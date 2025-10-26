The net is closing around the suspects in last week's shocking Louvre heist. Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau confirmed on Sunday that arrests were made. This news comes just one week after the audacious daylight theft of French crown jewels stunned the nation.

Investigators arrested the suspects on Saturday evening. Crucially, one man was apprehended at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, reportedly attempting to flee the country. French media, including BFM TV and Le Parisien, first reported that two suspects were in custody. However, the prosecutor did not confirm the exact number of arrests.

This major breakthrough follows an intense, nationwide manhunt. The theft itself was a lesson in brazen efficiency.

The 88 Million Euro Louvre Heist

Last Sunday morning, thieves took less than eight minutes to execute the robbery. They made off with jewels valued at a staggering 88 million euros ($102 million). The heist left the world's most-visited museum reeling.

French officials described the intruders' cinematic method. The thieves used a simple basket lift to scale the Louvre's historic façade. After forcing open a window, they smashed into the display cases and fled before alarms could fully respond. The museum's own director called the security lapse a 'terrible failure.'

The theft struck a deep chord in France. Some compared the cultural wound to the devastating 2019 fire at Notre Dame Cathedral. The thieves did not just steal valuables; they stole a piece of French history.

France's Crown Jewels Still Missing

The gang escaped with eight priceless objects linked to 19th-century royalty. The stolen items include a sapphire diadem, necklace, and earring from a set belonging to Queen Marie-Amélie. They also took an emerald necklace and earrings tied to Empress Marie-Louise, Napoleon Bonaparte's second wife.

Furthermore, two of Empress Eugénie's most famous pieces are gone. Her stunning diamond diadem and a large, intricate corsage-bow brooch were part of the haul.

In a small miracle, one major piece was recovered. Eugénie's emerald-set imperial crown, which boasts over 1,300 diamonds, was found abandoned outside the museum. It was damaged but officials have stated it is repairable.

The special police unit for armed robbery and art theft made the arrests. Prosecutor Laure Beccuau said over 100 investigators are "mobilized to recover the stolen jewels". She also expressed frustration that information had leaked prematurely, fearing it could hinder their work.

The Louvre reopened this week, but the mood is tense. Visitor Freddy Jacquemet told reporters he was relieved by the arrests. "It's important for our heritage," he said.

But for others, the arrests are only the first step. 'I think the main thing now is whether they can recover the jewels,' added Diana Ramirez. With suspects in custody, that €88 Million question remains: will the priceless heritage be returned, or is it already lost forever?