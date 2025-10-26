Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) are reportedly giving their relationship another shot, just months after welcoming their baby girl, Saga Blade, and nearly a year after their highly-publicised split.

Recently, there have been rumours that the two are considering reconciliation, with MGK wanting to have a 'real family.' Now, it appears the rumours were true after an insider shared that the two quietly rekindled their romance.

In a Page Six report, the 39-year-old actress and the 35-year-old musician have been spending most of their time together as a family. While neither has publicly confirmed they're officially back together, insiders say the pair's bond has grown stronger since becoming parents again.

'He spends pretty much every night at her house with the baby, and they act like a couple,' the source said, although the pair has not put a 'label' on their rekindled relationship.

Are Megan Fox and MGK Rekindling Because of Their Baby?

The couple, who first started dating in 2020, welcomed their daughter in March 2025. After months of speculation about their relationship status, Fox is reportedly happy with how MGK has stepped up since the baby's arrival.

The two have been living in separate homes still, but they are spending a lot of time together as a family and have been putting the baby first. The insider said, 'it's brought them closer in many ways.'

Sources added that Fox feels more at ease now that MGK has prioritised fatherhood and their family time, enjoying spending time with him. 'He's amazing with the baby,' according to the insider.

Friends of the couple say the two are not rushing to define what they are and just want to be there for their baby.

Megan Fox and MGK's Road to Reconciliation

Fox and MGK's relationship has been anything but simple. The two met in 202 on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass and instantly made headlines for their intense chemistry and PDA-filled appearances.

They got engaged in January 2022, but reportedly called it off a year later amid rumours of MGK cheating. At the time, insiders are saying that Fox had discovered 'text messages involving other women' on MGK's phone, leading to their dramatic split.

The breakup was deemed final at the time, but the pair maintained contact, especially after finding out they were expecting a child together. Their focus on co-parenting seems to have reopened the door for reconciliation.

While sources say they're acting like a couple again, Fox and MGK haven't made their reunion official. The musician is gearing up for his Lost Americana tour, which kicks off on November 15 in Orlando, Florida. It's still unclear if Fox will accompany him on the road.

Reps for both stars have not yet commented on the rumours. However, those close to the couple say the rekindled flame doesn't surprise them. 'They've always had this magnetic pull toward each other,' one source said, citing that there was always love between them even when they're not together.

Fox herself hinted at their unbreakable bond during her Call Her Daddy podcast in 2024, referring to MGK as her 'twin soul,' saying that she will always be connected to him somehow.