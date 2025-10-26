After 25 years in the spotlight, Nelly Furtado says she's walking away from music, and fans fear it might be for good.

The Grammy-winning singer announced her decision in a heartfelt Instagram post, revealing that she's quitting after facing a wave of body-shaming attacks on social media.

The I'm Like a Bird hitmaker, now 46, marked the 25th anniversary of her debut album Whoa, Nelly! with an emotional reflection on her career. Sharing photos of her younger self alongside clips from her recent performances, Furtado said she was 'grateful for all the years of fun, community and wonder' but added that it was time to move on.

Nelly Furtado Quits Music After 25 Years

Furtado added that while she's stepping away from the stage, she'll 'identify as a songwriter forever.' The singer also thanked her fans and collaborators for helping her achieve her pop dreams.

The reason behind Furtado's department was not specified, but it follows a string of hateful body-shaming attacks the artist has been receiving on social media.

According to Page Six, over the past few months, critics have made cruel comments about her appearance and outfit choices during live performances in Berlin and Munich.

The backlash grew bigger after her festival appearances went viral, with many trolls mocking her clothes and body. Despite the negativity, Furtado responded with humour.

Furtado on Body Positivity

In August, Furtado made a statement at Manchester Pride by performing in an optical illusion T-shirt showing a cartoon hourglass body and the phrase 'Whoa Nelly.' The back of the shirt also read 'Better Than Ever,' a nod to those criticising her.

She also completed the look with bedazzled fishnets and white go-go boots. Fans praised her for turning body-shaming into empowerment, calling her outfit 'iconic' and 'inspiring.'

This wasn't the first time the Canadian pop star spoke about body image. Earlier this year, she posted bikini photos on Instagram, encouraging fans to have a 'body neutral 2025.' Her caption promoted self-love, saying she'd experienced genuine confidence in new heights from within herself after embracing her body.

However, insiders say the ongoing online harassment took a toll. Sources said it's the type of hate that is hard to ignore, as it has been overshadowing her work and art. 'Nelly wanted to celebrate her career milestone, but people kept focusing on her looks instead of her talent.'

Fans React to Furtado's Music Exit

Following her announcement, thousands of fans filled her comments with love and gratitude, while others pleaded with her to stay in music and to keep writing songs, even for other artists.

Her supporters flooded her Instagram comments with the positive impact her songs have had on listeners growing up in the early 20002 with empowering anthems like 'Powerless' and 'Promiscuous.'

Furtado's music career has spanned more than two decades, producing timeless hits and inspiring artists across genres. After several breaks throughout her career, fans had been excited about her recent return to the stage. But this farewell feels different from her breaks, especially as her post ended with 'Thank you and goodnight!'