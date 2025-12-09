Tesla's promise of a fully self-driving future has long been met with both excitement and deep scepticism.

Now, as its humanoid robot, Optimus, recently stumbled on stage, scrutiny of the company's ambitious autonomy claims has intensified.

The Autonomy Event with No Autonomy

Footage recently emerged from a Tesla demonstration in Miami this weekend, capturing the Optimus humanoid machine suffering a notable onstage collapse. Yet, the tumble is not what draws attention; it's the distinct hand gestures the robot performed while descending, which strongly imply it was imitating a remote human handler quickly pulling off a VR headset.

ELON MUSK: "Tesla is going to make the first actually useful humanoid robots. Humanoid robots will be the biggest industry.



AI and humanoid robots will actually eliminate poverty. There is only one way to make everyone wealthy, & that is AI & robotics." pic.twitter.com/xpkqvm3c2p — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) November 19, 2025

Humanoid machines are currently experiencing a surge of attention and investment. With billions allocated to the sector, Elon Musk has publicly stated that this technology could be a trillion-dollar opportunity for Tesla, helping support the company's high market value.

The Reality Check: Hype vs. Human Control

The core theory suggests that new AI breakthroughs will enable human-form machines to leverage broad, advanced artificial intelligence, gradually enabling them to supersede people in an increasing range of jobs.

Nonetheless, the project is currently plagued by numerous grave reservations, from ethical dilemmas to technical limitations. Technically, the recurring problem is that most humanoid robot demos have involved humans operating them remotely—a fact which clearly reveals the ongoing inadequacy in the link between the system's software and its physical body.

As Electrek previously reported, the machines at the 'We, Robot' presentation were extensively managed by remote control, a detail Tesla failed to share with the public openly. More than a year has now passed, and even though the company has since advertised new 'AI demonstrations' of Optimus, it seems they continue to depend on remote operation to guide the robots during these staged events.

The Optimus Miami Failure

This weekend, Tesla organised an event titled 'Autonomy Visualized' at its Miami retail location. The stated purpose was to demonstrate the company's Autopilot technology and Optimus.' However, the event billed as an 'autonomy' showcase turned out to be nothing more than a showcase of nothing genuinely self-directed.

Tesla supporters were quick to upload footage of the Optimus robot handing out water bottles to attendees. The machine was also displayed, posing for photos and performing a dance. However, a contrasting video of the demonstration later appeared on Reddit, uploaded by user Decent_Cheesecake643 on r/teslamotors.

The Defining Gesture: A Snatching Hand

The footage clearly shows the Optimus moving its arms too rapidly, causing multiple bottles of water to fall. It then abruptly lost footing and started its backwards descent. The most crucial part, however, is that just as it began to descend, both hands instantly flew up towards its 'face' with a clear grabbing action, as if yanking something from its head. The machine was visibly wearing nothing.

Anyone familiar with Virtual Reality or remote control systems immediately recognises the movement. The human handler, probably situated elsewhere or backstage, abruptly removed their headset while guiding the robot, for reasons yet to be explained. Optimus then mimicked the exact action of taking off a headset that did not exist, just as it collapsed.

The irony of the situation is difficult to ignore. The 'Autonomy Visualized' event was immediately overshadowed by clear evidence of remote human control. Ultimately, the fall of Optimus and the tell-tale motion of the operator's hands provide the most damning proof yet: despite the company's grand rhetoric, genuine autonomy remains an aspiration, not an achievement, for Tesla.