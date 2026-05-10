Nearly a year after Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump unveiled the Trump Mobile T1 phone with promises of American manufacturing and jobs, experts now believe the device may actually be connected to a Chinese company called Wingtech.

The controversy exploded after the Trump Organization quietly removed the phrase 'Made in USA' from the product website while thousands of frustrated supporters continue waiting for phones that still have not arrived.

What Is Wingtech Company

Wingtech is a large Chinese technology and manufacturing company involved in smartphone production and supply chains. The firm has worked with several electronics brands and is known within the industry for producing affordable Android devices and components.

While Wingtech itself has not publicly confirmed involvement with Trump Mobile, experts believe similarities between the T1 phone and existing Chinese-produced devices suggest there may be a connection.

The controversy is politically explosive because Trump Mobile heavily promoted the phone as an American-made alternative to foreign tech giants. Donald Trump has repeatedly criticised China's manufacturing dominance and pushed for more products to be built inside the United States.

That is why allegations of Chinese involvement have sparked intense backlash online, particularly from buyers who believed they were supporting a fully American-built device.

Adding to the confusion, Trump Mobile has still not publicly clarified exactly where the phone is assembled.

Trump Phone Manufacturing

The Trump Mobile T1 was announced in June 2025 during a high-profile launch tied to the tenth anniversary of Donald Trump's first presidential campaign. Eric Trump described the £370 ($499) device as part of a wider push to revive American manufacturing while appealing directly to conservative consumers.

The gold-coloured Android phone quickly gained attention online, particularly among MAGA supporters eager to back a product linked to the Trump family. Buyers were asked to pay a £74 ($100) deposit to reserve the device, with around 590,000 preorders reportedly placed.

But doubts over the phone's origins started growing after industry specialists questioned whether the device was actually being manufactured in the United States.

Todd Weaver, the chief executive of American smartphone company Purism, told CNN he believes the Trump phone is likely being produced by Wingtech, a Chinese electronics manufacturer known for assembling smartphones for other brands.

Purism is widely considered the only known US company fully assembling smartphones domestically, making Weaver's comments particularly damaging to the Trump Mobile narrative.

Following CNN's report, observers noticed the Trump Mobile website quietly changed its wording. The bold 'Made in USA' label disappeared and was replaced with softer phrases such as 'American-Proud Design' and 'Born in USA'.

Critics immediately accused the company of trying to distance itself from claims it could no longer defend.

How is this even legal? Seriously, how do they keep getting away with it?



Thousands of Trump supporters reportedly paid around $500 years ago for a “Trump phone” that never showed up. Now they’re getting emails basically saying: sorry, you’re never getting the phone… and by the… — Amelia 🇺🇸 (@amelia_tweetz) May 9, 2026

Delays And Missing Phones

When the phone launched in 2025, customers were told shipments would begin later that year. That deadline was pushed back multiple times before disappearing entirely from the company's website.

As of May 2026, no confirmed customer has publicly received the device.

Supporters who once enthusiastically promoted the phone are now venting frustrations across TikTok, X and online MAGA forums. Some buyers claim customer service representatives provided inconsistent answers about shipping dates, while others say they received little communication at all.

One Trump supporter who posted a viral TikTok directly addressed Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump, demanding to know where his phones were after purchasing several devices for himself and his family.

Read more Trump Mobile's Delayed T1 Phone Fuels Fury: Supporters Warn Don Jr and Eric As $100 Deposits Await An Urgent Update Trump Mobile's Delayed T1 Phone Fuels Fury: Supporters Warn Don Jr and Eric As $100 Deposits Await An Urgent Update

Fine Print Adds To Growing Backlash

Trump Mobile's updated terms and conditions have only added more fuel to the controversy.

A revised version of the company's policies published in April 2026 states that paying a deposit does not guarantee a device will actually be produced or sold. The terms also clarify that deposits do not create a binding sales contract.

Although Trump Mobile insists deposits remain refundable upon request, critics argue the updated language leaves customers with little protection if the project collapses entirely.

The company also states it cannot be held responsible for delays linked to parts shortages or regulatory issues. Frustrated supporters are left wondering whether the patriotic smartphone they paid for will ever arrive at all.