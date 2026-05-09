Pop icon Justin Bieber is facing intense public scrutiny following reports of a private performance for executives of the data analytics firm Palantir Technologies. The tech firm has been associated with Trump's immigration database and war drone software against Iran.

The event, reportedly held at the exclusive Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel, has reignited debates regarding the ethics of celebrity associations with companies involved in mass surveillance and military operations. International Business Times UK could not independently verify the claim.

Leaked Hotel Schedule Reveals Justin Bieber's Secret Performance

The controversy began when an employee at the Rosewood Hotel purportedly leaked internal details about Bieber's alleged gig, and it spread on X (formerly Twitter). The post included a photograph of a daily schedule listing a 'Justin Bieber Special Performance - Manor Bar & Veranda' at 8:15 pm.

The employee captioned the image with a pointed comparison to the singer's recent festival appearances. '[You]: pay $2k for Bieberchella; [Me]: show up to work on Wednesday,' the post read, suggesting the alleged private set occurred mid-week at the luxury California resort.

The leaked schedule also revealed that Trevor Noah, Julia Roberts, Oprah Winfrey, and more were in attendance.

This sparked a wave of criticism from fans who questioned the singer's alleged decision to entertain a firm with a polarising political and military portfolio. One user made antisemitic remarks in response to the news.

Others drew on Bieber's personal life and recent public performances to question his credibility, with one remarking critically about his conduct.

He has spent the whole year cashing checks and then doing the most mediocre shows and his fans are eating the "healing his child" bullshit while he makes money out of bombed children — Red Dayz (@redxdayz) May 9, 2026

are we shocked this man doesn't care about anyone else and is racist — liv (@tanakaburner) May 9, 2026

Justin bieber has always been a zionist nothing new here. fuck him — 🦋 (@_stitchesburns) May 9, 2026

Others disputed the Palantir link, pointing to a separate listing for WNDR26, a start-up travel company, on the same schedule as evidence the event was not organised by the tech firm. 'This is incorrect,' one commented. 'Any business invites heads of businesses. A guest performer would not control that. It was not a Palantir event.'

Justin Bieber performed a private concert at the Rosewood Hotel for executives of Palantir Technologies



Organization responsible for Donald Trump’s deportation database systems and for the software used in drones during the war with Iran. The info was leaked by a hotel employee. pic.twitter.com/5RR4IpRlCc — 21 (@thegala21) May 9, 2026

This is false. WNDR is a start-up travel company as an basic Google search reveals. All sorts of guests attend performances. A guest performer is not responsible for them. Confused why this account is lying about an event Julia Roberts and Trevor Noah also attended. 😂 — Independent Thinker (@ThinkIndep) May 9, 2026

This is incorrect. WNDR is a start-up platform for travel companies mostly centering on hotels. Any business invites heads of businesses. and a guest performer would not control that. It was not a Palantir event. Source: https://t.co/Dy2joR3pZo — Daria_ (@Dariathatsall) May 9, 2026

Palantir Technologies and the High-Tech Hunt for Undocumented Immigrants

Palantir Technologies, co-founded by billionaire Peter Thiel, serves as a primary contractor for various government agencies. The firm is widely recognised for its role in developing Donald Trump's high-tech deportation database systems.

These systems have transformed the immigration landscape by creating a centralised database for the entire deportation lifecycle. Unlike traditional records, the software does not merely store private information; it reportedly assigns a 'confidence score' to individuals.

This score is used to address and predict the likelihood of finding a specific target in the field. Such predictive capability effectively turns reactive law enforcement into a proactive hunt, which civil liberties organisations such as the ACLU have frequently condemned.

Beyond immigration, Palantir Defense provides the military software used by the US in sophisticated combat operations. This includes technology integrated into drones deployed during recent geopolitical tensions and the war with Iran. The company maintains that its tools are essential for national security and modernised warfare.

From Coachella Criticism to Private Gigs for Defense Contractors

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The 'Bieberchella' comment in the viral post references Bieber's headlining set at the Coachella 2026 festival. That performance was met with significant backlash after the singer was accused of delivering a 'lazy' karaoke performance for his fans.

Critics noted that Bieber relied heavily on pre-recorded tracks and YouTube videos during his set, leading to widespread disappointment among those who paid premium prices. The contrast between that public showing and an alleged private, high-paying gig for tech executives has further frustrated his core demographic.

While Bieber has not officially commented on the social media leak, the alleged association with Palantir remains a point of contention.

Bieber's involvement highlights the growing tension between celebrity entertainment and the complex ethics of the global defence industry. As the information continues to circulate online, the pop star faces a difficult task in reconciling his public image with his private corporate engagements.